Energy Efficient Glass Market Size by 2027 |Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Drivers, Key News, Future Growth and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

The global energy efficient glass market is projected to be worth USD 36.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The increase in global solar capacity is a significant factor in driving the market growth. The installation cost of solar panels in the US has plunged by over 70.0% in the last ten years, resulting in the industry’s expansion and the installation of numerous systems across the country.

The demand for energy efficient glass in the solar cells is owing to the offering of benefits such as reduced glass emissivity due to low e-coating and reduced U-factor. This causes low solar heat gain coefficient values that offer optimum visible light transmittance resulting in diminished lighting loads and energy saving.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2019, Nippon Sheet Glass made an announcement about the signing of an agreement by its subsidiary with Ubiquitous Energy, a firm involved in transparent solar technology. The partnership intends to develop, produce, and integrate ClearView Power™ technology of Ubiquitous Energy into architectural window glass to generate solar power for buildings.

The major benefits of hard coated energy efficient glass are durability and can be used in single glazing without losing the coating.

In the automotive industry, energy efficient glasses find application in windshield and windows. The use of these glasses in the automotive provides a robust heat loss barrier and maintains the vehicle’s optimal temperature, causing less usage of in-vehicle air conditioning.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027 owing to a growth in the construction activities of residential and commercial buildings and a rise in the level of disposable income.

Key participants include Nippon Sheet Glass, Kaphs SA, Sisecam Group, Saint-Gobain, Vitro Architectural Glasses, AGC, Metro Performance Glass, Schott AG, Morley Glass & Glazing, and Guardian, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global energy efficient glass market on the basis of coating type, glazing type, application, and region:

Coating Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Soft Coat Hard Coat

Glazing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Single Glazing Double Glazing Triple Glazing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Building & Construction Automotive Solar Panels Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Energy Efficient Glass Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Energy Efficient Glass Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

Thank you for reading our report.

