Energy Efficient Devices Market Supply Chain Anaysis, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2028
The global energy efficient devices market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,771.70 Billion at a steady CAGR of 12.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The new report titled ‘Global energy efficient devices Market’ by Emergen Research, comprises a systematic account of the significant components of the global energy efficient devices market, which assists the readers in better interpreting the current and future market scenarios.
The report extensively underscores the latest market scenario, as well as the global economic landscape battered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting millions of lives worldwide, the pandemic has brought about devastating impacts on this particular business sphere. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the energy efficient devices industry and its key segments.
Key players in the market include General Electric, Cree Inc., Aclara Technologies LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International Inc., CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Osram Licht AG, Acuity Brands, Inc., Legrand, and Zumtobel Group.
Emergen Research has segmented the global energy efficient devices market on the basis of applications, product type, and region:
- Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Commercial Application
- Residential Application
- Industrial Application
- Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Consumer Electronics and Appliances
- Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Energy Efficient Devices
- Smart Lighting
- Smart Electric Meters
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
