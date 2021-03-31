Energy Efficient Devices Market Size, Top Trends in 2020 – Global Industry Revenue, Forecast to 2028

The global energy efficient devices market is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 1,771.70 Billion at a steady CAGR of 12.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The new report titled ‘Global energy efficient devices Market’ by Emergen Research, comprises a systematic account of the significant components of the global energy efficient devices market, which assists the readers in better interpreting the current and future market scenarios.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Energy Efficient Devices industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth.

Key players in the market include General Electric, Cree Inc., Aclara Technologies LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International Inc., CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Osram Licht AG, Acuity Brands, Inc., Legrand, and Zumtobel Group.

Emergen Research has segmented the global energy efficient devices market on the basis of applications, product type, and region:

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Commercial Application Residential Application Industrial Application

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Consumer Electronics and Appliances Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Energy Efficient Devices Smart Lighting Smart Electric Meters



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



