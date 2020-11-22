Energy Drinks Market (Covid 19 Update) Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2026

Energy Drinks Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Energy Drinks Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- PepsiCo, Inc , Red Bull GmbH, T.C. Pharma, DOHLER, Rockstar, Inc., Amway, Britvic PLC.,, Frucor Suntory, D’ANGELO,., HYPE ENERY DRINKS, MUTALO GROUP, XYIENCE, INC., THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, AJE, Monster Energy Company, among others.

Energy drinks provide the benefits among people such as instant energy, refreshment, increased attention and reaction speed.. There are many ingredients such as caffeine, taurine, vitamins, herbs and many other components are present in energy drink. Taurine, one kind of amino acid and is a building block of protein. The products are available in corner stations, bars and gas stations. These products are found in shops along with sport drinks, juices, and soft drinks.

The energy drinks are available in many brands such as red bull energy drink, impulse energy drink, dark dog, shark energy drinks, hype energy drinks and many others. About 60.0% of the consumers of energy drinks are male and 35.0% of people consuming energy drinks are above 35 years age.

Global energy drinks market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

By Product Type (Non Alcoholic, Alcoholic), Type (Inorganic, Organic),

Application (Before Exercise, Recovery, During Exercise),

Consumption Time (Before 11 am, Post 9 pm, 11-2 pm, 2-5 pm, 5-9 pm),

Ingredients (Taurine, Caffeine, Guarana, Vitamin B, L-Cartinine, Antioxidants, Others),

Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailers, Non Store Retailing)

The ENERGY DRINKS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018,Britvic PLC. (U.K.)launched new health and sustainability program. It helped consumers in making healthier choices, reduces the company’s environmental impact and supports well-being in communities. The aim was to make people, community and planet healthier.

In November 2018 according to Business Standard, Coca-Cola Co (U.S.) planned to launch its first energy drinks which will come under the Coke brand name. Such decision taken by the company may help in growth of the market in future due to more demand and fulfilment of the same by the company.

In May 2017, Gatorade is a brand of sports drinks is a part of PepsiCo. Ltd. (U.S.) launched energy drink in market such as carbonated drink which contains caffeine, sugar and other vitamins. This helped in improvement in the financial status of the company.

In October 2017, PepsiCo Inc, an American company launched energy drink Sting in India. This is the second attempt made by the company to crack the energy drink market in the country India. With this launch this American company expanded its business in India.

