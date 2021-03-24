Energy Cloud Market 2021 to See Booming Business Sentiments | Oracle Corporation, Capgemini, TCS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Microsoft

Latest added Energy Cloud Vision Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are International Accenture (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India), SAP SE (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Capgemini (France), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.),Brillio (U.S.) , DLT Solutions (USA), Kamatera (US), Salesforce Cloud, Salesforce Cloud (USA) , Verizon Cloud (US). The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Energy Cloud Vision Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Energy Cloud Vision Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/energy-cloud-market/sample/

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”Energy Cloud Market, By Solution (Enterprise Asset Management, Supply Chain Management, Customer Relationship Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Workforce, Reporting & Analytics), Service (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS) – Global Forecast to 2027″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Energy Cloud Vision Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Energy Cloud Vision Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Grab Complete Details with TOC @ https://marketdigits.com/energy-cloud-market/toc/

The energy cloud market size is expected to grow from USD 5.12 Billion in 2021 to USD 15.18 Billion by 2027, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.3%.

The energy cloud report aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as solutions, services, deployment models, service models, organization sizes, and regions. The primary objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of this market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and burning issues), analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders, and details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the energy cloud market begins with capturing data on key vendor revenues through secondary literature, such as annual reports, company websites, public databases, and MarketDigits data repository. This research study involved the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases, such as Cloud Computing Association (CCA), Hoovers, Bloomberg, Businessweek, Factiva, and OneSource, to identify & collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the market. The vendor’s offerings are also taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall market size of the global market from the revenue of key players in this market. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market was split into several segments & subsegments, which were then verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key people, such as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Vice Presidents (VPs), directors, and executives.

The energy cloud market comprises vendors, such as Accenture PLC (Chicago, Illinois, U.S.), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), HCL Technologies (Noida, India), SAP SE ( Walldorf, Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. ( California, U.S.), Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.), Capgemini (Paris, France), TCS (Mumbai, India), HPE (California, U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), and Brillio (California, U.S.).

Target Audience for Energy Cloud Market

Energy and utilities industries

Energy cloud vendors

System integrators

Consultancy firms/advisory firms

Professional service providers

Government agencies

Investor and venture capitalists

“The research study answers several questions for the stakeholders, primarily which market segments to focus in during the next two to five years for prioritizing the efforts and investments.”

Scope of the Energy Cloud Market

The research report categorizes the market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

By Solution

Enterprise asset management

Supply chain management

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Risk and compliance management

Workforce management

Reporting and analytics

Others

By Service

Professional services

Managed services

By Service Model

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

By Deployment Model

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

By Region

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketDigits offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Vendor Comparison Analysis

Vendor comparison analysis provides information about the major players, who offer energy cloud services & solutions and outline the findings & analysis, on how well each market vendor performs within our criteria.

Geographic Analysis

Further breakdown of the North American energy cloud market

Further breakdown of the European market

Further breakdown of the APAC market

Further breakdown of the MEA market

Further breakdown of the Latin American market

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players

The energy cloud market is expected to grow from USD 5.12 Billion in 2021 to USD 15.18 Billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.3% during the forecast period. The demand for the market is driven by factors, such as rising aging infrastructure and grid security concerns. The growing need for enterprises to have Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is fueling the growth of the cloud energy market, globally.

The enterprise asset management solution segment is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The solution offers various benefits, such as real-time visibility into asset usage and govern them & improve the return on assets. Energy cloud players provide asset management solution, which helps in clear visibility and control over critical assets that affect the risk & compliance.

The managed services segment is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. This service helps manage upstream and downstream oil & gas and nuclear & smart grid management of the energy and utility enterprises. Moreover, all the pre and post-deployment queries and needs of customers are addressed under managed services, for which, companies outsource services to offer customers on-time service delivery.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2021, whereas the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2027 in the energy cloud market. The U.S. and Canada are the major regions contributing to the North American region, due to the presence of large number of enterprises and higher adoption of advanced technologies.

Increasing amount of cyberattacks and stringent regulations & compliances are the challenges and restraints for the enterprises, such as energy and utilities.

The key vendors in the energy cloud market are Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies, SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Oracle Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies, such as new product developments, acquisitions, and partnerships to serve the market. Continuous technology innovations is an area of focus for these players, in order to maintain their competitive positions in the market and promote customer satisfaction.

Energy Cloud Market Reports – Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Energy Cloud Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. Key Insights

5.1. Technological Advancements

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Recent Developments

6. Global Energy Cloud Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product

7. Global Energy Cloud Market Analysis and Forecast, By Detector

8. Global Energy Cloud Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology

9. Global Energy Cloud Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

10. Global Energy Cloud Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

11. Global Energy Cloud Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

12. North America Energy Cloud Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Europe Energy Cloud Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Asia Pacific Energy Cloud Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Latin America Energy Cloud Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Middle East & Africa Energy Cloud Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Competitive Landscape

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/energy-cloud-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us :

MarketDigits

Phone : +91-9822485644

Email : sales@marketdigits.com