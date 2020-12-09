Energy and Nutrition Bars Market to Witness Substantial Growth through 2026 | In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Regional Analysis and Forecast

By applying market intelligence for the winning Energy and Nutrition Bars Market business report, industry experts assess strategic options, outline successful action plans and support companies with critical bottom-line decisions. Furthermore, all the stats, data, facts and figures collected to prepare this market report are obtained from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, merges, newspapers and other authentic sources. Not to mention, this gathered data and information is represented very well in the whole report with the help of most appropriate graphs, charts or tables to simplify the flow of information for better user understanding. The market research report is a sure fire solution that businesses can adopt to thrive in this swiftly changing marketplace

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Kellogg Co., General Mills Inc., Clif Bar & Company, Health Warrior Inc, Mars Incorporated, Verb Energy, Inc., NELLSON LLC, Novacap, Bite Snacks, PREMIER NUTRITION CORPORATION, yourbarfactory, SternLife, Numix, Fullwell Mill Limited, Brighter Foods, Built Bar, Aurora Intelligent Nutrition, Glanbia Plc, Nutrition & Santé SAS among others.

Energy bars are the additional bars containing both cereals and high-energy food. The energy bars are useful in offering fast energy as they provide an individual with adequate nutrition. These bars are often strengthened with minerals and vitamins that eventually assist meet dietary gaps. Due to its advantages in fast nutrition among individuals, several companies are involved to provide these bars fulfilled with nutrition.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Demand for flavored energy bar and clean label product; may help the market to grow in the forecast period

Consumer preference for health & wellness products is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing need for sports nutrition will propel the market in the forecast period

Rising product innovation in nutrition bars and energy bars is also driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitute products in the market may restrict the market growth

Less awareness regarding new products in developing countries is hampering the growth of the market

Negative impact of product recalls and challenges associated with product distribution can hinder growth of the market

By Type (Energy Bars, Nutrition Bars),

By Type (Energy Bars, Nutrition Bars),

Form (Organic, Conventional), Flavors (Fruit Flavor, Chocolate Flavor, Nut Flavor, Mixed Flavors),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retail, Others),

Packaging (Wrappers, Boxes)

The ENERGY AND NUTRITION BARS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Glanbia plc has acquired SlimFast subsidiary of KSF Holdings LLP and HNS Intermediate Corporation for USD 350 million. This acquisition helped the company to expand their business in the global market

In August 2018, Clif Bar & Company has announced the launch of its three new products named as, CLIF Energy Granola, CLIF BAR Sweet and CLIF Fruit Smoothie Filled Energy Bar & Salty in which CLIF Fruit Smoothie Filled Energy Bar is the first USDA certified organic energy bar. Now, the brand provided by the company will have these new categories. With such launches CLIF has entered in a new category to bring cereal aisle a nutritious breakfast solution

