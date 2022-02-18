Eneba! Earn money by selling your old gaming gear

What to do with completed games? to throw you? Of course not ! You can give them a second life and sell them! But who could want that? Well, thousands of players like you on: Eneba.com

In addition to being a digital marketplace, Eneba.com has set up a platform that allows you to buy physical video games, gaming hardware (PCs, PC components, laptops, consoles and even phones, laptops), various peripherals and everything what is related to sell or buy games. Don’t let them gather dust anymore, it’s time to make some money!

Start selling!

Why sell on Eneba?

Earn money first! Second, you can free up space in your house and please another player. Additionally, giving a second life to your gaming products by limiting plastic waste is an excellent way to save the planet.

It’s important to note that it’s completely free for sellers! The costs are borne by the buyers. In short, you have nothing to lose by trying it out.

you don’t sell So buy!

The Eneba sales platform works in two directions. Do you want to expand your game collection? Are you looking for a new gaming PC or laptop? Can’t wait to get your hands on the next generation of gaming products? You can find thousands of gaming products waiting for a new owner. Take advantage of low PS4 prices or maybe find the best price for the PS5.

From February 18th to 28th, shipping costs are free!

Basically, the shipping costs are the cheapest on the market. From February 18th to February 28th at 23:59, Eneba is offering free shipping on ALL physical products. Whether game or 20 kg PC, you pay nothing.

Invite friends and claim your bonus!

Initially, you will receive a bonus of €5 on your first sale (minimum €10), but in addition, an additional €10 bonus will land in your own Eneba wallet for each referred friend if they make a sale of at least €20. You have everything to gain!

A SAFE SOLUTION

No meeting strangers to deliver/pick up your product. Transactions are carried out online via Eneba. So there is no real interaction between seller and buyer. Funds are only released when both parties are happy with the transaction. For example, if the seller doesn’t ship the items within 5 days, you’re guaranteed to get your money back!

Eneba, in your pocket – buy and sell on mobile

Eneba has launched a mobile application for iOS and Android. You can now buy and sell with the app! Everything on Eneba is accessible with just a few clicks. You’ve got a gaming marketplace in your pocket.

Buy or sell all video game related products. Earn money or complete your collection. Get the console of your choice, build a gaming PC for less, or just buy a digital game for a few bucks!

Discover Eneba now!