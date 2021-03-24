Endpoint Protection Platforms Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Kaspersky Lab, McAfee, Symantec, Microsoft, Malwarebytes, Sophos

Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The Endpoint Protection Platforms market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026.

The global Endpoint Protection Platforms market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 13.96 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 22.21 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.0%, during the period of 2021 – 2026 Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report@:

This is evident from the Cisco VNI report, which states that by 2022, the region is expected to have 2.6 billion internet users (62% of the population), up from 1.7 billion (41% of the population) in the year 2017 along with 13.1 billion networked devices/connections by 2022, up from 8.6 billion in 2017. ​

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Report are : Kaspersky Lab, McAfee, Symantec, Microsoft, Malwarebytes, Sophos, SentinelOne, Trend Micro, ESET, CrowdStrike, Cylance, Carbon Black, Panda Security, Webroot, Bitdefender, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet,

Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Research Study Focus on these Types:

On-Premises

Managed

Hybrid

Market Research Study Focus on these Applications:

PCs

Laptops

Smartphones

Recent Developments

February 2020 – Broadcom announced world’s first Wi-Fi 6E chip for mobile devices. Wi-Fi 6E extends the Wi-Fi 6 standard to support the soon-to-be-operational 6 GHz band with wider 160 MHz channel bandwidths, which can double Wi-Fi speeds and cut latency in half compared to Wi-Fi 5.

February 2020 – CrowdStrike launched its endpoint recovery services. The new offering combines the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, threat intelligence, and real-time response to accelerate business recovery from cyber intrusions. Endpoint recovery services was introduced to fundamentally shift the traditional approach of how businesses recover from known security incident.

Regional Analysis for Endpoint Protection Platforms Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Endpoint Protection Platforms market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Scenario:

This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Endpoint Protection Platforms Market.

Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, threats, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Table of Contents:

-Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Market Analysis by Application

-Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Forecast

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027

In conclusion, Endpoint Protection Platforms market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information

