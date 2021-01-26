Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market 2021 Precise Outlook – ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, ENDO-FLEX GmbH, Medi-Globe Corporation

The Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The endoscopic ultrasound needles are used for both therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. The major growth driver in the global endoscopic ultrasound needles market is the increasing geriatric population and the growing prevalance of gastrointestinal cancers. There has been a rising prevalence of diseases, like pancreatic, liver and hepatobiliary, lung, and gastrointestinal cancers with increasing preference of patients toward minimally invasive surgical procedures, and growing technological advancements made related to endoscopic ultrasound needles are likely to fuel the expansion of the endoscopic ultrasound needles market across the world in the upcoming years.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market: ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, ENDO-FLEX GmbH, Medi-Globe Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Micro-Tech Endoscopy, Olympus Corporation

1 -April18,2016: Olympus Corporation (President: Hiroyuki Sasa) today announced the launch this springby its Medical Businessof the Single Use Aspiration Needle EZ Shot 3 Plus, a new productin its gastrointestinal portfolio. After the initial launchin Europe and parts of the Asia-Pacific region, it will become available in a global rollout to other markets as the relevant requirements are satisfied (product registration, or market clearance).This instrument wasdesigned to be used with an ultrasound endoscope for ultrasonically guided fine needle aspiration (EUS-FNA) of submucosal and extramural lesions within the gastrointestinal tract (i.e. pancreatic masses,mediastinal masses, perirectal masses and lymph nodes).Theaspiration needle sheath*1that is inserted into the ultrasonic endoscope has been made flexible to provide unparalleledaccess to the pancreatic head, whichisdifficult to reach.The needle is made from holding memory metal intended to holdits shape.Together with asharpened tip, EZ Shot 3 Plushelps physicians avoid problems associated withdifficulty intargeting due to a bent needle,and, thus,potentially shortening procedure times.

May 21st, 2012: Bloomington, Ind. — Cook Medical has added a 25 gage needle to its EchoTip® ProCore™ line of fine needle biopsy (FNB) histology needles, which are designed for use in a procedure known as endoscopic ultrasound, or EUS. The EchoTip ProCore is a single-use, disposable needle for FNB. intended for sampling of submucosal lesions, mediastinal masses, lymph nodes and intraperitoneal masses. The new 25 gage biopsy needle enabled a single-pass diagnosis of 88 percent (91 percent when including subsequent passes) in suspected tumors of the pancreas when pathologists examined both the histological and cytological yields obtained.1 No complications were seen in any of the patients.

The American Cancer Society estimates that 43,920 people in the United States will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2012.2 Because of its location deep inside the body and lack of symptoms, pancreatic cancer can be difficult to detect and diagnose in the early stages.3 Endoscopic ultrasound is an established procedure for diagnosing GI cancers and determining the stage of their development.

Key Market Trends

Biopsy Needles is Expected to Dominate the Market

Biopsy needles (EUS-FNB) segment is likely to dominate the market in the upcoming years, due to increased product usage for endoscopic ultrasound of different non-pancreatic lesions, such as submucosal lesions, lymphoma, autoimmune pancreatitis, etc.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) is one of the most common cancers in the United States, accounting for about 4% of all cancers, as per 2019 estimates for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma by American Cancer Society. Hence lymphoma being a common form of cancer increases the demand for biopsy needles. There are also technological advancements seen in EUS biopsy needles that are estimated to result in strong growth of the biopsy needles segment during the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market

The North American endoscopic ultrasound needles market has dominated globally and this is due to the growing use of advanced diagnostic procedures in pulmonology, oncology, and gastroenterology in Canada and the U.S. and the presence of major market players in the region.

The number of new cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma was 19.6 per 100,000 men and women per year in United States, as per National Institute of Health 2016 report. The number of deaths was 5.6 per 100,000 men and women per year. The presence of such high incidence rate creates a demand for procedures to diagnose and treat such diseases. This has thus helped the endoscopic ultrasound needles market grow. Moreover, there is a growing use of advanced diagnostic procedures in pulmonology, oncology, and gastroenterology in North American countries of Canada and the United States (US). These countries also enjoy the presence of most of the global players in endoscopic ultrasound needles market.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

