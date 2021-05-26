Endoscopic Clips Market: to Register Slowdown amid COVID-19 Pandemic Forecast 2020 to 2026

The Demand for Endoscopic Clips Wine market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The scope of endoscopic treatment has witnessed an upsurge in recent years, attributed to rising cases of various internal diseases. Endoscopic clips are widely used in closing perforations, lesions and bleeding arteries. This extensive utilization has prompted several companies to invest heavily in designing diverse endoscopic clips, endowed with state-of-the-art modern technology, such as computer-aided surgical sedation.

Based on these trends, the global endoscopic clips market is set to witness an upswing during the forecast period (2020-2026). Projections indicate an impressive CAGR of 7.3%, pegged to reach a value pool of US$ 617.0 Mn. Other generic factors such as an increased geriatric population pool and rising cases of disease requiring endoscopic treatment are also expected to drive the growth of the endoscopic clips market.

Key Takeaways of Global Endoscopic Clips Market Study:

Hemostatic Endoscopy is set to capture the maximum market share in terms of application. This is attributed to its importance in stemming bleeding and wound healing. The hemostasis segment is anticipated to account for almost half the market, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Hospitals are anticipated to register maximum usage of hemostatic endoscopic clips during the forecast period, reaching a value of US$ 333.9 Mn by 2026. A staggering CAGR of 7.8% is projected for this segment. Favorable reimbursement plans and increase in the number of treatment cases shall augment hospitals’ market share.

North America shall remain the kingpin in the global endoscopic clips market. Investments in technologically-rich research and treatment platforms, large market presence of key manufacturers and increasing prevalence of GI tract cancers is augmenting North America’s market share. The region is anticipated to capture almost two-fifth of the marker share, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

East-Asia shows impressive growth opportunity in the endoscopic clips market. An untapped market combined with robust economic development and a burgeoning health sector are set to drive market growth in this region. Projections indicate a robust CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period.

Rising COVID-19 cases are anticipated to hamper market growth. This is attributed to the call for delaying elective procedures in favor of emergency ones.

Leading endoscopic clips manufacturers have taken proactive steps to limit the spread of the disease. Cook Medical, for instance, has encouraged its employees to work remotely while visitors are strongly discouraged from visiting manufacturing facilities.

Boston Scientific is a beneficiary of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The act offers economic support to healthcare providers by covering COVID-19 treatment costs and covering up lost revenue due to delayed elective procedures. Likewise, Olympus Corporation has restricted endoscopic clips production and urged its employees to work from home.

