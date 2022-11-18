Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte release date in January 2023 revealed by trailer PV 2

The Endo and Kobayashi Stay! The Newest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte TV anime is about to premiere in January 2023. Pic credit score: Tezuka Productions

The Endo and Kobayashi Stay! The Newest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte premiere date is on January 6, 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season.

On November 18, 2023, the rom-com TV anime obtained a trailer PV, which you’ll see instantly beneath.

The trailer PV reveals two further forged members, specifically Tomokazu Sugita and Ryouta Oosaka, who’ll be voicing supporting characters Baldur and Artur, respectively (see beneath for a full forged listing).

How can I learn the Endo and Kobayashi Stay! The Newest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte mild novels?

TV Endo and Kobayashi Stay! Anime relies on the eponymous mild novel collection (ツンデレ悪役令嬢リーゼロッテと実況の遠藤くんと解説の小林さん, Tsundere Akuyaku Reijou Lieselotte to Jikkyou no Endou-kun to Kaisetsu no Kobayashi-san) written by Suzu Enoshima and illustrated by Eihi. The novel has 47 chapters collected in two volumes, which had been serialized through the user-generated novel publishing web site Shōsetsuka ni Narō from August 2018 to February 2019.

The title was acquired by Fujimi Shobo (an imprint of Kadokawa Future Publishing), which printed the 2 volumes below their Kadokawa Books imprint in 2019.

A manga adaptation illustrated by Rumiwo Sakaki has been serialized in Enterbrain’s josei manga journal B’s Log Comedian since June 2019. The person chapters have been collected in 4 tankōbon volumes.

J-Novel Membership has licensed the sunshine mild novel for an English-language launch. You may learn it right here.

J-Novel Membership supplies the next synopsis:

“Sooner or later, Crown Prince Sieg hears the Voices of the Gods out of the blue. Apparently, his fiancée Lieselotte is a “tsun de rais” villainess destined to fulfill her demise…and her sharp tongue is only a approach of protecting up her embarrassment. The prince can hardly include himself after discovering Lieselotte’s lovely hidden aspect. Little does he know, the heavenly beings that bestowed this information unto him are literally excessive schoolers! Can he use their divine prophecy (let’s play commentary) to save lots of his betrothed and keep away from a Unhealthy Finish?!”

The Endo and Kobayashi Stay! The Newest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte forged, workers, and timeline

This key visible was unveiled in July 2022 and has two variations. Pic credit score: Tezuka Productions

The Endo and Kobayashi Stay! anime adaptation was initially introduced on December 24, 2021.

On July 15, 2022, the upcoming TV anime bought a trailer PV (instantly beneath) and a key visible, which has two variations (the picture above).

Fumihiro Yoshimura is directing the Endo and Kobayashi Stay! anime collection at Tezuka Productions (The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses).

The primary workers members embrace:

Tomoko Konparu (Love All Play, NANA) — collection composer

Miyuki Katayama (Cellular Swimsuit Gundam) — character designer

Tatsuhiko Saiki, Natsumi Tabuchi, Sayaka Aoki, Junko Nakajima, Kanade Sakuma — music composers

The forged members are:

Tomori Kusunoki —Lieselotte Riefenstahl

Yuuichi Nakamura — Siegwald Fitzenhagen

Kaito Ishikawa — Aoto Endou

Kana Hanazawa — Shihono Kobayashi

Miyu Tomita — Fiene

Tomokazu Sugita — Baldur

Ryouta Oosaka — Artur

Keep tuned for additional Endo and Kobayashi Stay! The Newest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte TV anime bulletins!