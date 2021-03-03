Endless bloodshed in Myanmar | Free press

Rangoon (AP) – A month after the start of protests against the coup in Myanmar, police continue to use massive violence against protesters.

Security forces in various parts of the country fired live ammunition again on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people, local media and eyewitnesses reported. Shocking photos of corpses covered in blood circulated on social networks. It was feared that the number of victims could increase. Dozens of protesters are said to have been injured, some seriously.

In Myingyan, in the north of the country, a young person was reportedly shot dead. According to the Myanmar Now portal, two other protesters, a 37-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were murdered in the city of Mandalay. Six people are said to have died in Monywa – four men and two women. “There were about 20,000 protesters on the street and I am sure the security forces belonged to the military,” said a local journalist from the German news agency. There was also at least one victim in the former capital of Rangoon, the hotspot of the protests.

It is currently unclear how many people have died in the protests in recent weeks. However, the emergency services have been increasingly brutal for a few days. On Sunday alone, 18 people died.

It was already the 30th day of the resistance. The security forces also used tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets, the portal Eleven Myanmar wrote. Activists estimate that more than 1,300 people have been arrested since the coup in early February, at least temporarily.

“I am a member of the sorority and today more than 5,000 of us marched,” said 29-year-old Naing Naing Htet. “I was hit in the shoulder and back by two rubber bullets, and a few people nearby helped me.” Police have arrested at least 200 protesters, he said.

Given the ongoing violence, the UN Security Council will re-discuss the crisis. As several diplomats reported unanimously, Britain signed up for a meeting behind closed doors in New York on Friday. Also on Wednesday, there were calls to the United Nations in social networks to help the country. Eyewitnesses are increasingly calling the former Burma a “war zone”.

The army had staged a coup d’état against de facto head of government Aung San Suu Kyi about a month ago. The reason given by the generals was the irregularities in the parliamentary elections in November. Suu Kyi won this by a clear margin. Observers have not documented any signs of major electoral fraud.

The 75-year-old is under house arrest and has to answer in court for several charges. The protesters demand the restoration of the former icon of freedom. Suu Yki had been under house arrest for 15 years during the nearly 50-year military dictatorship. At that time, the army had ruled the country with an iron fist and suppressed all resistance with brutal seriousness.