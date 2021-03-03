Endless bloodshed: at least 38 dead in Myanmar | Free press

Rangoon / New York (dpa) – After the coup in Myanmar, military rulers further escalated violence against protesters.

“Today was the darkest day since the coup d’état on February 1. Today, just today, 38 people have been killed, ”said UN Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener. In total, more than 50 people have died in recent weeks.

She reported on “very disturbing” videos of violence and the blatant shooting of a protester. “Looks like the police are using weapons like nine-millimeter submachine guns, or live ammunition.” Shocking images of corpses covered in blood circulated on social networks.

According to reports, a young man was shot in Myingyan in northern Myanmar and another in Mawlamyine in the south. Two other protesters, a 37-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were murdered in the city of Mandalay, the portal “Myanmar Now” wrote. “There were about 20,000 protesters on the street and I am sure the security forces belonged to the military,” said a local journalist from the German news agency. In the former capital Rangoon, the hotspot of the protests, at least seven people were killed.

Today was the 30th day of the resistance against the army. The security forces also used tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets, as the portal “Eleven Myanmar” wrote. Activists estimate that more than 1,300 people have been arrested, at least temporarily, the United Nations says 1,200 since the coup in early February.

Schraner Burgener urged the international community to take action to reverse the coup and end the violence. “All available instruments are now needed to put an end to this situation, and we need unity in the international community. It is therefore up to the member states to take the correct measures, ”said the UN envoy, who says he is in contact with the military leadership. She is also in talks with EU countries, including Germany. A UN Security Council meeting on violence in Myanmar is scheduled for Friday.

Pope Francis reiterated his concern at the conflict: “I appeal to the parties concerned that dialogue should prevail over repression,” the head of the Catholic Church wrote on Twitter. He called on the international community to “ensure that the aspirations of the people of Myanmar are not stifled”. As early as February, Francis had requested, among other things, the immediate release of arrested politicians.