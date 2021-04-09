End User Computing Market Analysis by Post COVID-19 Developments and Overview – 2025: Nutanix, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Genpact, HCL Infosystems Limited, IGEL Technology

The End User Computing Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, End User Computing market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the End User Computing market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The End-user computing market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period of 2020 -2025.

Top Companies in the End User Computing Market: Nutanix, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Genpact, HCL Infosystems Limited, IGEL Technology, Infosys Limited, Mindtree Limited, NetApp, Inc., Nucleus Software Exports Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, Vmware, Inc., Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic, Dell Technologies, Amazon Web Services, and others.

Market Overview:

– With innovative technology like instant clones, user environment management, and app volumes, end-user computing solutions ensure that organizations can streamline desktop and application management, providing employees with clear and stateless desktops. These stateless desktops can be destroyed just as quickly as they can be delivered. This allows organizations to drive their costs, improve security, and support users with a truly personalized desktop experience.

– The end user computing market has witnessed a spike in demand in the first quarter of 2020 as majority of workspaces have implemented work from home in order to maintain business continuity while maintaining employee safety. For instance, Genpact accounted 14% growth in revenues during the first quarter of 2020 at USD 923 million.

– To cater to this sudden spike in demand companies are offering solutions and services depending on the size of the business and their current IT resources. In case of small to medium sized organizations who often lack capacity and IT resources, end user computing providers are offering low cost entry level versions and free trials of their market leading solutions. However more and more people accessing data and files remotely it is straining physical resources such as servers as well as on network infrastructure. In the longer run the costs for cloud migration and end user computing might increase owing to the growing adoption of these solutions.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– March 2020 : Mindtree Limited entered into a partnership with Realogy Holdings Corp., a U.S. based residential real estate service firm, to support its ongoing digital transformation. Through this partnership, Mindtree will introduce digitally-enabled technologies in areas such as application development, managed services, infrastructure support, and testing services for Realogy.

– August 2019 : Amazon Web Services announced the launch of a new End User Computing Competency for AWS Partner Network Consulting Partners. The modern End-user computing can document their ability to support customers that need to provision, protect, and glean intelligence from endpoint devices, end-user applications, and data on AWSs cloud computing platform.

Key Market Trends

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– North America is expected to hold a significant share in the end-user computing market. The rapid growth of network technologies, increased extent of the mobile workforce, availability of advanced mobile platforms, and SaaS flexibility are some of the major factors driving growth in North America.

– For instance, Additionally, the country expects Billions of devices connected to the internet, devices, and sensors of the internet of things. With the onset of 5G networks, more bandwidth and faster internet speeds can be utilized by end-user computing providers to develop more advanced services in the near future. ?

– Moreover, North America is also considered to be the pioneer of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) culture, which has resulted in its widespread incorporation of end-user computing. Therefore, many companies in the region are moving beyond the public cloud and are stepping into a new era of hybrid IT that combines public cloud, private cloud, and traditional IT allowing employees to access corporate data and applications from anywhere and at any time.? Increased adoption and development of cloud-based solutions and services are leading to the growth of the end-user computing market.

– As per the Right Scale’s State of the Cloud Report 2019, over 80% of North American and European companies are using a complex deployment model in the cloud, i.e., 58% of the hybrid cloud, which grew from 51% in 2018 and 24% implementing a multi-cloud strategy, with an average of 5 cloud providers.?

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The End User Computing Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

