End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug Market Enhancement, Growth and Opportunity during 2020 to 2027 | AbbVie Inc., Amgen, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Late-stage renal disease, also called end-stage kidney disease, occurs when chronic kidney disease (the gradual loss of kidney function) reaches an advanced state. In end-stage renal disease, kidneys are no longer able to work, as they should to meet the body’s needs. At this advanced stage of kidney disease, the kidneys have lost nearly all their ability to do their job effectively, and eventually dialysis or a kidney transplant is needed to live.

Companies Mentioned:-

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bayer AG

Vifor Pharma Management Ltd.

Akebia Drugs, Inc.

The end stage renal disease (ESRD) drug market is segmented on the basis of product type, indication, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented as Calcimimetics, Vitamin D, Sterols, Potassium Binders, and Calcium-Based Phosphate Binders. On the basis of indication, the market is categorized as end stage renal disease (ESRD) induced hyperparathyroidism, end stage renal disease (ESRD) induced hyperphosphatemia, and end stage renal disease (ESRD) induced hyperkalaemia. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized as hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Drug market.

