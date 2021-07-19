End of the corona rules in England | free press

London (dpa) – Despite the dramatic increase in the number of infections, almost all corona measures were lifted in England on Monday. Wearing masks, distancing rules or numerical restrictions for events are now not required in most of the UK.

Sometimes more than 50,000 cases a day

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is committed to the responsibility of the people. But experts warn that despite high vaccination coverage, the situation could spiral out of control. More than 50,000 cases are already registered every day – almost as many as at the height of the second wave around the turn of the year.

Trade unions and employers’ organizations meanwhile argued for maintaining the mask obligation while ending the obligation to self-isolate for vaccinated contacts. There are already bottlenecks in many sectors, especially transport companies, as many employees isolate themselves.

The head of the RMT (The Rail, Maritime and Transport Union) transport union, Mick Lynch, warned that opening day, often hailed as “Freedom Day”, could otherwise become “Chaos Day”.

Javid wanted to avoid isolation

Moreover, the head of government did not set the best example this weekend. After Health Minister Sajid Javid announced on Saturday that they had Covid-19 despite two vaccinations, Johnson and his Finance Minister Rishi Sunak initially wanted to avoid the self-isolation actually required for contacts. The two are participating in a pilot project that will instead provide for daily tests, it said Sunday morning.

Less than three hours later, after a nationwide outcry – currently hundreds of thousands of Britons are at home asking for self-isolation – the government withdrew. Johnson was said to have been in self-isolation at his Checkers estate.

From there, Johnson addressed his countrymen in a video message. He “thought briefly” about joining the pilot, Johnson said. “But I think it’s much more important that everyone abide by the same rules, which is why I’m going into self-isolation until July 26,” the conservative politician continued.

Johnson builds on vaccination program

Johnson was confident that the high vaccination rate in the country would provide sufficient protection against the pandemic even without further measures. 88 per cent of adults in the UK have now had their first vaccination. Nearly 68 percent have already been vaccinated twice. “The mass vaccination program has seriously weakened the link between infection and hospitalization and between infection and serious illness and death,” Johnson said.

But experts doubt the protection offered by the vaccines will be enough to withstand a major wave of infections. According to epidemiologist Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, it is “almost inevitable” that the number of new infections per day will soon exceed 100,000. “The real question is whether it will be twice as much, or even more,” Ferguson told the BBC on Sunday. In the worst-case scenario, if hospital admissions reach 2,000 or 3,000 a day, steps would have to be taken to bring the pandemic back under control, he warned.

Johnson really wants to prevent that. He had always described his country’s path out of lockdown as “cautious but irreversible”. “Please, please, be careful,” he begged the British. Whether he can still convince with this seems doubtful.