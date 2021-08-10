End of an era: New York governor Cuomo resigns | free press

New York (AP) – A week after an official investigation revealed the sexual harassment of multiple women by Andrew Cuomo, the New York governor is drawing conclusions.

He will resign in 14 days, the 63-year-old Democratic Party politician said via video on Tuesday. “I love New York and I wouldn’t want to be unhelpful in any way. And the best way I can help now is to step aside and let the government rule again.”

The resignation marks the end of an era in New York state: the divorced father of three grown daughters, whose father Mario was governor between 1983 and 1994, has been in office since 2011 and was re-elected to a third term in 2019. his resignation will make Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul the first woman to serve as governor, at least temporarily. The transfer of power would be “seamless,” Cuomo promised.

Before announcing his withdrawal, Cuomo again defended himself against the allegations. “My lawyers have been reviewing the investigative report for the past few days and have already exposed numerous issues and errors.” The most serious allegations are unsubstantiated and the allegations and the report are politically motivated. “But that doesn’t mean there aren’t eleven women I’ve hurt. And for that, I apologize from the bottom of my heart.” Cuomo’s attorney Rita Glavin also spent an hour denouncing errors and omissions.

The 168-page report by New York Attorney General Letitia James found that Cuomo had sexually assaulted several women. There were unwanted touches, kisses, hugs and inappropriate comments. In addition, Cuomo created a “hostile work atmosphere” and a “climate of fear” for women.

Politicians from Democrats and Republicans to President Joe Biden then urged the governor to step down. In addition, impeachment proceedings were launched in the New York House of Representatives. Cuomo is now being threatened with criminal consequences from multiple sides. Most recently, one of his closest associates, Melissa DeRosa, resigned in the wake of the scandal.

Cuomo was under immense pressure – but for a long time resisted his resignation and fought for his political survival. “I’m a fighter,” he said Tuesday. “And my instincts are actually telling me to fight my way through this controversy.” In view of the corona pandemic in New York state, time and money is currently urgently needed elsewhere. Therefore, he could not continue the fight. It was “the honor of his life” to serve as governor of New York.

Cuomo was initially the bearer of Democratic Party hope in the corona pandemic. He presented himself as an alternative to then-Republican President Donald Trump. Almost daily he gave information about the development of the infection process in his state and the measures taken against it. The press conferences were followed live by millions, also in other countries. The governor even received an Emmy for this, the most important television award in the United States.

But it wasn’t just the sexual harassment allegations that alarmed Cuomo. As the numbers of deaths in nursing homes were subsequently revised upwards, the governor was suspected of having concealed the true extent of the drama. He also allegedly tried to intimidate critics.

Yet many did not believe that the governor would resign on his own initiative. Critics consider him arrogant, stubborn and even obsessed with his previous position. Only death could stop him from finishing his tenure, he is said to have said last year. New York Democratic senator Jabari Brisport responded to the resignation saying, “I never thought I’d live to see this day.”