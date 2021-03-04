Encapsulated O-Rings Market Growth Rate And Industry Analysis 2020-2026

The Encapsulated O-Rings market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover the market intelligence and information for a period of 12 years from 2015 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020.

Encapsulated O-Rings Market Forecast:

Post pandemic, the market Is expected to rebound from 2021 onwards posting a modest CAGR till 2026. Most of the end-use industries hit with the pandemic are anticipated to mark a gradual recovery from 2021 onwards and maintain its growth momentum till 2025, which will create favorable market conditions for encapsulated O-rings manufacturers in the long term. Also, the stringent regulations, such as FDA, EC 2023/2006, EU Reg. 1935/2004, and USP Class-VI; and failure of solid PTFE O-rings in harsh chemical and high-temperature environment provide good growth opportunity to encapsulated O-ring manufacturers. In the long run, the market for encapsulated O-rings is likely to mark a healthy 5.0% CAGR over the next five years to reach US$ 144.6 million in 2025.

The market forecast is arrived at after conducting scenario analysis. The global forecast will include market size for three different scenarios: Pessimistic, Most-likely, and Optimistic. The scenario analysis will help the stakeholders and market players to plan their market spending and budgeting for the short- to medium-term strategy period.

Note: The report will be updated for the forecast period of 2021 – 2026 and will incorporate the impact of COVID-19.

Key Players :

The key encapsulated O-ring manufacturers are-

Daemar Inc.

ERIKS NV

Freudenberg Group

James Walker Group Ltd.

M-Cor Inc.

Monroe Engineering Products

Northern Engineering (Sheffield) Ltd.

ROW, INC.

Trelleborg AB

Vulcan Engineering Limited.

Encapsulated O-Rings Market Segment Analysis:

The report has segmented the market in 6 ways. The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market attractiveness analysis helps the market participants to prioritize the sales and marketing activities to reap benefits from the attractive segments and increase market share and revenues.

Due to the excellent elasticity, good chemical resistance, and outstanding compression, FKM core material dominated the market in 2019 and is likely to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The silicone core material is preferred in low-temperature applications as it remains flexible at a lower temperature because of its greater softness than FKM and has a higher standard of heat resistance.

COVID-19 IMPACT

This 264-page report, from Stratview Research, is first of its kind and provides detailed analysis and competitive landscapes on the extremely niche subject on the “Encapsulated O-Rings Market”. The report studies the changing market dynamics, shifting customer preference towards encapsulated O-rings, and emerging trends to portray a panoramic view of the market. The report also studies the pre-COVID and post-COVID market environments in order to understand the possible loss that the market participants have to swallow over the next five years.

Encapsulated O-Rings Market Competitive Landscape:

The Encapsulated O-Rings report benchmarks the major competitors on critical parameters, some of which are mentioned below:

Revenues from the Encapsulated O-Rings market

Geographic presence

Products launches and innovation

Market Share

Strategic alliances

Product & Geographic alignment with the market

Regional dominance of the competitors

The Encapsulated O-Rings market report is the outcome of rigorous analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Thousands of articles, whitepapers, reports, and millions of data are analysed to drive meaningful insights about the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain important insights which are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

