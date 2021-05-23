Encapsulated Ingredients Market to Exhibit Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity During the Forecast Period

Encapsulated Ingredients: Market Outlook

Encapsulation is a process which is used to entrap the active agents along with a carrier material. It is a useful tool to improve the delivery of bioactive molecules and living cells into foods. The materials used to encapsulate should be food grade, biodegradable, and should be able to form a barrier between the surroundings and the internal phase. Among all the encapsulation materials, the widely used material in the food industry is polysaccharides. Sometime protein and lipids are also used for encapsulation. The encapsulation of food products help limit the rate of degradation.

Food encapsulation is a process used to cover the individual ingredient particles with an external coating for protection from various environmental factors. It is often used to provide uniform taste, color, smell, increase in the shelf life, improve the taste and protect the ingredients against harsh conditions such as heat.

Encapsulated ingredients are certain types of ingredients which are added along with certain active components. These encapsulated ingredients help preserve those ingredients for a longer time and protects from harmful conditions.

Factors Associated for the Growth of Encapsulated Ingredients:

The encapsulated ingredients are usually obtained through a process called as spray drying in the food industry. The spray drying technique is widely used for making encapsulated ingredients as it is flexible, continuous, but more important an economical operation. Most of encapsulated ingredients are spray-dried ones, rest of them are prepared by spray-chilling, freeze-drying, melt extrusion and melt injection. Molecular inclusion in encapsulated ingredients and liposomal vesicles are more expensive technologies, and therefore, less exploited. Encapsulated ingredients are used to mask unpleasant feelings during eating, such as bitter taste and astringency of polyphenols. Also, there are other reasons to use encapsulated ingredients such as to prevent reaction with other components in food products such as oxygen or water.

In addition to the above, encapsulated ingredients may be used to immobilize cells or enzymes in food processing applications, such as fermentation process and metabolite production processes.

Global Encapsulated Ingredients Market: Segmentation

On the basis of ingredients, the global Encapsulated Ingredients market has been segmented as:

Flavors Citric Flavors Berry Flavors Spice Flavors Nut Flavors General Fruit Flavors Apple Banana Mango Exotic Fruit Flavors Chocolate Flavors Vanilla Flavors

Carbohydrates Monosaccharaides Polysaccharides

Proteins

Lipids

On the basis of end use, the global encapsulated ingredients market has been segmented as:

Bakery & Confectionary

Cereal and Oatmeal

Snack Food

Frozen Food

Dairy Products

Beverage & Instant Drinks

Pharmaceutical & Personal Care

Others

On the basis of encapsulation process, the global encapsulated ingredients market has been segmented as:

Spray Drying

Spray Congealing/ Chilling

Fluid Bed Coating

Glass Encapsulation

Others

Global Encapsulated Ingredients Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global Encapsulated Ingredients market identified across the value chain include TasteTech Ltd, Givaudan SA, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Balchem Corporation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., BASF SE, Symrise AG, Appvion, Inc., AVEKA Group, Firmenich International SA and Koninklijke DSM N.V., among the other emulsifier enhancer manufacturers.

Key Developments in the Encapsulated Ingredients Market:

In June 2017, Balchem Corporation acquired Innovative Food Processors, Inc. (IFP). IFP is a regional manufacturer of agglomerated encapsulated ingredients in North America. The objective of this was to integrate expertise solutions of IFP in the encapsulated ingredients research with the company’s expertise.

