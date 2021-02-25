Encapsulated Ascorbic Acid Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027

Ascorbic acid is a water-soluble molecule with a primary role in the maintenance of various biological activities. The ascorbic acid is majorly used in cosmetic formulations because of its antioxidant property and ability to increase collagen synthesis. It acts as a cofactor for essential enzymes in collagen biosynthesis. Microencapsulation is a promising approach which ensures ascorbic acid’s stability and improves consumer acceptability towards the carrier food. The most commonly used techniques for ascorbic acid (water-soluble) encapsulation are spray drying, liposomes, spray cooling, spray chilling, fluidized bed coating, and extrusion.

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016595/

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Watson Inc. Balchem Inc. Hielscher Ultrasonics GmbH Salvona Technologies Engormix Lycored AVITASA The Good Scents Company Trulux Pty Ltd. Biostadt India Limited

What is the Dynamics of Encapsulated Ascorbic Acid Market?

The advent of numerous methods to improve encapsulation has positively impacted the encapsulated ascorbic acid market. Some of these improvements are spray cooling, spray drying, spray chilling, extrusion, fluidized bed coating, etc. With the increasing awareness about the benefits of functional food and dietary supplements among the populace and surging disposable income, consumers have been willing to pay a premium price for value-added products. Hence, there is a massive opportunity for manufacturers to expand their business in the encapsulation market in countries like India and China. Small enterprises have also been delivering generic encapsulated products in the market at competitive prices, which has been further boosting awareness. However, the factors such as special handling/storage conditions required and the high cost associated with the encapsulation techniques may hamper the encapsulated ascorbic acid market growth.

What is the SCOPE of Encapsulated Ascorbic Acid Market?

The “Global Encapsulated Ascorbic Acid Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the encapsulated ascorbic acid market with detailed market segmentation by method, technology and application. The global encapsulated ascorbic acid market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading encapsulated ascorbic acid market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global encapsulated ascorbic acid market is segmented into method, technology and application. By method, the encapsulated ascorbic acid market is classified into Spray Drying, Spray Cooling, Spray Chilling, Fluidized Bed Coating, Liposomes, Extrusion, Others. By technology, the encapsulated ascorbic acid market is classified into Microencapsulation, Nanoencapsulation. By application, the encapsulated ascorbic acid market is classified into Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements.

What is the Regional Framework of Encapsulated Ascorbic Acid Market?

The report analyzes factors affecting the encapsulated ascorbic acid market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the encapsulated ascorbic acid market in these regions.

Purchase this report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00016595/

About US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com