Emulsion Polymers Market at a CAGR of 6.2%

Key Highlights of Global Emulsion Polymers Market

The global emulsion polymers market was valued at more than US$ 40 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period

Asia Pacific accounts for major share of the global emulsion polymers market, led by high demand for conductive inks and pastes among electronics manufacturers

Key Drivers of Global Emulsion Polymers Market

Emulsion polymers are the green products and lead to eco-friendly techniques for coating and painting. Increasing demand for eco-friendly paint and coatings are driving the growth of the emulsion polymer market.

Additionally, government regulations towards environmental protection are supporting the growth of the market. Growing awareness toward the bio-based emulsion polymers and increased usage of using waterborne acrylic dispersion for its anticorrosive coatings properties are driving the growth of the market.

New hybrid vinyl copolymers such as vinyl acetate, styrene-butadiene (SB), acrylics and styrene acrylate (SA) can be used to synthesize sugar copolymer latex. In addition, acrylic monomers derived from plant oil such as soybean, castor, cotton and corn, can be used to produce acrylic hybrid latex.

Polymers derived from bio-based latex polymer technology are renewable and will provide improved performance as compared to other polymers such as SB and SA latex, and are expected to receive significant attention.

Production of Bio-based Emulsion Polymers Coupled with Technological Advancements Expected to Intensify Emulsion Polymers Market

Water-borne emulsions offer several benefits such as excellent corrosion protection, faster drying rates, hardness, resistance to UV light and good gloss. In addition, using water as a solvent provides other significant advantages such as no odor, reduced risk of explosion and health hazards.

Water-borne emulsions can be customized for different end-user applications by using different additives and monomers such as methyl acrylate, styrene, and n-butyl acrylate. Hence technological advancement for producing water-borne emulsions is anticipated to create favorable opportunities over the years ahead.

Furthermore, growing environmental regulations on emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and rising prices of crude oil, the manufacturers have commenced research on developing emulsion polymers from biological resources.

Currently, various types of technologies have been implemented, such as bio-based sugar macromer technology and bio-based latex polymer technology. The former uses a sugar macromer as the raw material for the synthesis of polymer, and the latter uses starch derived from corn, rice, potato and tapioca, which are available in abundance around the world.

Fluctuations in Crude Oil Prices to Hamper Global Emulsion Polymers Market

Despite these growth prospects, the fluctuations in crude oil prices is negatively influencing the revenue of the overall market and which is a key restraint for the growth of the global market for emulsion polymer.

Additionally, some stringent regulations imposed on the emission of some VOCs during manufacture are limiting the growth of the global emulsion polymer market.

Nevertheless, the launch of bio-based products coupled with increasing awareness regarding these products is boosting its adoption which is creating lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the global market for emulsion polymers.

Asia Pacific Dominates Global Emulsion Polymers Market

Growing building & construction activities coupled growth in the automotive industry in China is anticipated to provide promising market opportunities for emulsion polymers in the near future.

Growth in the paints & coatings industry coupled with rising demand for adhesives are estimated to primarily drive demand for acrylics and vinyl acetate polymers in the Asia Pacific region.

ASEAN is projected to be a lucrative market for automotive and building & construction in the near future. Growth in these industries will subsequently increase demand for paints & coatings and adhesives. This is likely to boost demand for emulsion polymers such as acrylics, styrene-butadiene latex, and vinyl acetate polymers in this region.

