Emulsion Adhesive Market 2021 Is Booming Worldwide with Leading Key Players – BASF SE, Cattie Adhesives, Henkel Limited, Ashland, and Akzo Nobel N.V

Emulsion Adhesive Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Emulsion Adhesive Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The market for emulsion adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 4% globally during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global emulsion adhesive market is partially fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include BASF SE, Cattie Adhesives, Henkel Limited, Ashland, and Akzo Nobel N.V.

Growing demand from paper converting & packaging industry and increasing demand for water-based eco-friendly adhesives are driving the market. On the flip side, the limited application of emulsion-based adhesives coupled with unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the market growth.

– The Emulsion adhesive market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing demand from the paper converting & packaging industry.

– Asia-Pacific region to dominate the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from the Paper Converting & Packaging Industry

– Emulsion adhesives are used in packaging applications and is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

– Emulsion adhesives are mostly water-based polymer adhesive systems based on acrylic, polyvinyl acetates, ethylene vinyl acetate, and polyurethanes. Emulsion based adhesives are solvent-free, non-toxic, and mostly no volatile organic compounds. They exhibit excellent film strength, high bonding speed, strong binding capacity, and resistance to various chemicals.

– Paper converting includes the processing of cartons and sheets to make paper-based packaging covers, paper trays, pizza boxes, corrugated boxes, etc., The growing paper and paper-based packaging along with ban on single use plastics are expected to drive the market as the emulsion adhesives are FDA approved to be used in food-based packaging.

– Europe is home for the second largest packaging industry after China and accounts for a global share of about 20% in 2018. The European packaging industry was valued at EUR 195 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of food packaging and the e-commerce industry.

– The market growth of emulsion adhesives is fueled by the growing demand for the packaging industry during the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

