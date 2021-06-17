Emulsifying Machines Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market 2028
Emulsifying Machines Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 - 2028
Market overview
Emulsifying machines are used to form an emulsion which is a mixture of two or more liquids that are generally immiscible. The prime focus of emulsifying machines is to reduce the particle size of at least one liquid and disperse it. Emulsifying machines generally comprise of a rotor, a drum, a pump (also known as emulsifying pump), temperature and pressure control devices and mostly operate on electricity.
The emulsifying machines are extensively involved in paints and coatings, breweries, distilleries, dairy companies as well as pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, to name a few. To some extent, emulsifying machines are also used for academic and research purposes while a decent share shared by the commercial sector, mainly hotels, resorts and restaurants.
Market Dynamics:
The demand from the processed food industry is expected to increase. This will open more doors for emulsifying machines, especially in the paints, dairy, beverages and distillery industries. Such increased demands will also directly affect the pharmaceutical and the cosmetics sectors, hence widening the scope of opportunities for the market players. Factors such as growing disposable income, changing lifestyles can trigger the bottled water and functional beverages product segment.
However, the emulsifying machines require greater amounts of electricity, which is considered to be scarce and come under the stringent government regulations. Energy Conservation Law, 1997, in China; The Energy Conservation Act, 2001, in India are a few examples of such policies. These type of laws could act as an obstacle in the budding future of emulsifying machines. Also, designing complex emulsifying machines that demand skilled labour, to install as well as operate the emulsifying machines, may experience a setback as the potential regional markets do not retain such skills in large amount. Moreover, the carbonated beverage segment is currently moving at a stable rate and will continue to do so in the near future as well.
Currently, the emulsifying machines required by the industries are the ones that have a longer life. Keeping a check on the growing demands, emulsifying machines requiring low to negligible maintenance are experiencing a growth trajectory. Most of the emulsifying machines in use in the market are reasonable while not compromising on its quality and efficiency. Also, the current demand from the commercial sector like hotels and breweries is pushing the emulsifying machines market on even greater heights.
Market Segmentation:
|basis of operating pressure
|
|On the basis of particle size
|
|On the basis of fluid viscosities
|
|On the basis of equipment orientation
|
|On the basis of the mode of operation
|
|On the basis of end use
|
Developed regions like North America and Europe are showcasing a transition towards processed food making them a dynamic market for emulsifying machines.
Key Market Players:
Key players in this market include establishments from United States, Germany, China and more. Following is a list of few of the large companies in the emulsifying machines market.
- Silverson
- IKA
- SPX FLOW
- Hielscher Ultrasonics GmBH
- MASCHINENFABRIK LASKA
- Stephan Machinery GmBH
- NIMCO ENGG. CORPORATION
- Shanghai ELE Mechanical & Electrical Equipment CO., LTD.
- Sower Company
- Nantong Clare Mixing Equipment Co., Ltd
- Wuxi YK Automation Technology Co., Ltd
- ZONCE Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.
- Guangzhou Fuluke Cosmetics Equipment Co., Ltd
- RCM (Refined Chemical Machinery Co., Ltd.)
