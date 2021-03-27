Emulsifiers Manufacturers and Suppliers: Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated

According to the latest report by IMARC Group global emulsifiers market size reached US$ 8.3 Billion in 2020. Emulsifiers are surfactants that consist of hydrophilic and hydrophobic ends. These molecules act as a border between two immiscible liquids, thus further allowing them to become finely dispersed to create a stable and smooth emulsion. They act as a surface-active agent that lowers the surface tension between the liquid components. Commonly derived from plant, animal and synthetic sources, they are widely used as additives in the preparation of numerous food products and processed items, such as mayonnaise and ice creams, to attribute a smooth texture, prevent separation and improve their shelf life. They are also used to minimize the stickiness and control crystallization in certain culinary procedures. Apart from this, they are widely used in the production of various personal care products and pharmaceuticals.

The increasing utilization of natural emulsifiers, which are less harmful and more stable, in the preparation of snacks, sauces, creams, pancakes, and alcoholic beverages is offering lucrative opportunities to the market players. Apart from this, the escalating demand for organic skincare and personal care products is resulting in the increasing need for introducing bio-based emulsifiers. The as per the estimates by IMARC Group. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 11.8 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Manufacturers in the Emulsifiers Industry:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Evonik Industries AG

Kerry Group Plc

Palsgaard A/S

Puratos Group

Spartan Chemical Company Inc.

Stepan Company

The Dow Chemical Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

