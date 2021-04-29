Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market to hit a market valuation of around 7.9 Bn by 2030 | CAGR 6.7% Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to multiple industries, there has been significant decline in demand for packaged food products due to lockdown in various countries in first two quarters. From third quarter onwards, emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers made from natural ingredients are gaining more traction among end users in bakery and confectionery applications. The emulsifier lecithin derived from natural sources like eggs has superlative benefits and is projected to gain a significant foothold between 2021 to 2025.

After 2025 the growth in demand for lecithin derived from natural sources will follow a steady growth trajectory. Stringent government regulations on safety of foods and preservatives is anticipated to further intensify growth of natural emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers. On this backdrop, Fact.MR in its newest report reveals that global emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2020 and 2030 to hit a market valuation of around 7.9 Bn by 2030.

Key Takeaways of Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market Study

Fact.MR says that the emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers market is expected to present an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 3.7 Bn between 2020 to 2030

Owing to an increase in the number of food processing companies in Asia-Pacific, the region is likely to witness strongest growth in the global emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers market during the forecast period.

Fact.MR reveals that pharmaceutical applications of emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers are expected to reach twice its current market value, showing highest year on year growth rate in latter half of the forecast period

The FDA ban on PHOs for food product usage has been effective from 2018, and has created a favorable market for natural, and plant based emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers obtained from palm oil, soy and sun flower

“While the emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers industry has been growing organically with small and mid-sized players focusing on increasing supply-chain efficiency, the market leaders such as Cargill and ADM are more inclined towards acquisitions across the value chain. This indicates a growing yet consolidating market which will further strengthen the footprint of large players. ” says the Fact.MR analyst

