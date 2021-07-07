Employment Screening Services Market 2021 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2028

Employment screening services include wide range of background verification checks, such as employment eligibility verifications, fingerprint screening, contractor screening, sex offender checks, motor vehicle checks, drug & alcohol screening, resident monitoring, and rental payment history. Furthermore, employment screening helps various organizations to screen potential employees by performing background checks and helps to protect company assets and its workers. Employers use this service to consolidate an array of employment, financial, criminal, educational, and other records about an individual for employment purposes.

The global employment screening services market is expected to be driven by improved quality of workforce, enhanced regulatory compliance with respect to employment, and merits associated with employment screening in organizations. Moreover, urgent requirement of background checking is expected to increase the demand for employment screening services during the forecast period. However, technology risks and discrimination concerns associated with employment screening are anticipated to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, untapped potential of emerging markets and increase in startup organizations are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1842

The employment screening services market is segmented on the basis of service, application, and region. By service, it is segregated into criminal background checks, education & employment verification, credit history checks, drug & health screening, and others. By application, it is segmented into healthcare, IT/technology/media, financial services, staffing, retail, industrial, travel/hospitality, government/ education, transportation, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the employment screening services market such as ADP LLC, Capita PLC, CareerBuilder LLC, Experian, First Advantage, HireRight LLC, Insperity, Paychex, Inc., Paycor, Inc., REED, and Sterling. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the employment screening services industry.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides in-depth analysis of the global employment screening services market along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global employment screening services market size are provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global employment screening services market from 2021 to 2028 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key market segments

By Services

– Criminal Background Checks

– Education & Employment Verification

– Credit History Checks

– Drug & Health Screening

– Others

By Application

– Healthcare

– IT/Technology/Media

– Financial Services

– Staffing

– Retail

– Industrial

– Travel/Hospitality

– Government/Education

– Transportation

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1842

Key market players

– ADP LLC

– Capita PLC

– CareerBuilder LLC.

– Experian

– First Advantage

– HireRight LLC

– Insperity

– Paychex, Inc.

– Paycor, Inc.

– REED

– Sterling