Employment Screening Service Market is Expected to Reach USD 5.9 billion by 2025

The global employment screening service market was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2020-2025.

Growing number of migrants towards some of the developed nations for grabbing jobs is expected to bring numerous new opportunities for the employment screening service in near future.

Large enterprise held the larger share in the employment screening service market in 2019

On the basis of enterprise size, the market is bifurcated as large enterprise and small & medium enterprise (SMEs). Among these, large enterprise accounted for the foremost share in the employment screening service market in 2019 with stringent hiring process and guidelines.

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America, is the largest employment screening service market with companies with worldwide existence often seek to harmonize their hiring policies across different authorities although contemplating the various regulations and restrictions around employee scrutinizing can be challenging. Thus, these companies are utilizing employment screening services to ensure an efficient hiring.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the employment screening service market are Pinkerton Corporate Risk Management, HireRight, LLC, A-Check America, Inc., Verity Screening Solutions LLC, Capita plc, Triton, DataFlow Group, Sterling Talent Solutions, First Advantage, Accurate Background, AuthBridge, Insperity and GoodHire.

