Employers reject Federal Agency for Continuing Education | free press

The labor market is in turmoil – how should politicians support the transition to climate neutral entrepreneurship and digitization? Employers and unions take a stand in the election campaign.

Berlin (dpa) – Despite expected labor market upheavals, German employers are rejecting the expansion of the Federal Employment Office into a comprehensive training authority.

“We should encourage upskilling in companies, rather than promoting the megalomania of a federal upskilling agency,” said the chairman of the German Employers’ Association (BDA), Rainer Dulger, of the German Press Office in Berlin. . Dulger thus opposed promises made by the SPD in the election campaign on key issues of labor market policy.

Dulger described the accompanying plans as “nonsense”. Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) had mentioned the goal of a “republic for further education” during a presentation of the Council of the World of Work. In its election manifesto, the SPD announced the transformation of the Federal Employment Office into a “Federal Labor and Qualifications Office” and a right to qualification. Dulger warned, “The state can never recognize upskilling opportunities and needs as accurately and precisely as corporations and corporations can.” Investments must be made in in-company training.

At the same time, both employers and the German Trade Union Federation (DGB) are putting people in the mood for further upheavals in the labor market. “That’s why we have to combine technological change with cultural change,” says DGB boss Reiner Hoffmann of the dpa. “Education and training must also be anchored much more firmly in adulthood in the coming years.”

On this Tuesday, the chancellor candidates Armin Laschet (CDU), Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the candidate Annalena Baerbock (Greens) as well as FDP top candidate Christian Lindner and left top candidate Janine Wissler ask themselves questions about the upheavals in the economy. The round with politicians is the culmination of a two-day ‘transformation conference’ organized by the DGB. The trade unions want to gauge how the changes brought about by the energy transition and digitization can take shape in society.

Hoffmann said that in general change can only be accepted if the right course is set. Politicians need to strengthen the coverage of collective bargaining, effectively regulate platform work and even better promote upskilling and qualification. “The foreseeable end of the Corona crisis and the federal elections offer an opportunity for a positive atmosphere of optimism in Germany,” Hoffmann said. “We need clear concepts now, and not in two or three years’ time, about how climate change and digitalization can be shaped for the benefit of people.” The parties should not just “look small at every euro”.

Dulger said, “When it comes to structural change, we need to talk about employee concerns and concerns.” Politicians should not fuel these concerns, but should help to allay them.