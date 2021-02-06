Employee Monitoring Solutions Market Current and Future Demand 2027 | Atom Security, Inc.; Teramind Inc.; CleverControl Inc And Many More

Employee Monitoring Solutions Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increased demand from various end-use verticals for the availability of employee monitoring software is expected to augment growth of the market

Varied concerns regarding invasion of employee privacy is expected to restrict the growth of the market

In February 2019, WeWork Companies Inc. announced that they had acquired “Euclid”, with the company based out of California, United States. This acquisition will increase the solution offerings of WeWork to more than just office spaces, and reportedly offer the offerings of Euclid as “workplace insights”. This will help in various consumers help monitor the participation and inform them of individual partnerships

Employee Monitoring Solutions Market Key Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global employee monitoring solutions market are InterGuard; ActivTrak; Atom Security, Inc.; Teramind Inc.; CleverControl Inc; iMonitor Software; Nandini Infosys Pvt Ltd; SearchInform LTD; NetVizor; Saba Software; NesterSoft Inc.; Time Doctor; Toggl; EfficientLab LLC; Veriato Inc.; SentryPC; FairTrak; QuantumLink Communications Pvt Ltd.; Mobistealth.com; Wangya Computer Co., Ltd.; Netsoft Holdings, LLC; Micro Focus; Forcepoint; Securonix, Inc.; ObserveIT; Imperva; One Identity LLC; LogRhythm, Inc.; SolarWinds MSP Canada ULC and SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd. among others.

Employee Monitoring Solutions Market Analysis:

Global employee monitoring solutions market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 16.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to wide-spread demand for improvement of office productivity and increased demand for these solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

Global employee monitoring solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of employee monitoring solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Global Employee Monitoring Solutions Market

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Employee Monitoring Solutions Market Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Employee Monitoring Solutions Market Industry Insights

Segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Employee Monitoring Solutions Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Employee Monitoring Solutions Market Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

