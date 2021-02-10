Employee Engagement & Feedback Software Market: Know about Impact of COVID-19 by Top Companies like Humu, EightSpokes, 15Five, Culture Amp Pty Ltd, TINYpulse, Weekdone, Impraise

The research and analysis conducted in Employee Engagement & Feedback Software Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Employee Engagement & Feedback Software industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Employee Engagement & Feedback Software Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global employee engagement & feedback software market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value by registering a healthy CAGR of 13.36% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.Rising usage cloud-based employee engagement software is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Employee Engagement and Feedback Software Market

Employee engagement & feedback software helps the organizations to measure the feedback from the employees, recognize the performer employees and rewards them or promote them positively. It helps the organizations to measure and promote the right employee, understand their sentiment, and promote the wellness or health of the employees. This software is getting installed in the organization as well as monitored by the HR department to measure and take feedback of employee which helps to build strong bond between employee and organization.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for improved employee and management communication solution drives the growth of the market

Growing need of cloud-based employee engagement software is propelling the market growth

Increased demand from the retailers and financial institutes is augmenting the market in the forecast period

The online platform solution for employee engagement & feedback acts as supplement for the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness about employee engagement & feedback software may hamper the market growth

The threat of increasing turnover of the employee will downsize the growth of the market in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Employee Engagement and Feedback Software Market

By Delivery Mode

Standalone

Integrated

By Offering

Turnkey

Customized

By Device

Desktop

Handheld

By Deployment

On-Premise

On Cloud

Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SME)

Large Enterprise

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Humu, a software company released the AI-based “nudge engine.” The employee engagement software 3.0 is based on the AI technology which turns the ONA data into organisational required format to improve their work. It is designed to observe the behavioural change to conclude the problem of employee

In February 2017, EightSpokes, a software company introduced the Peer-to-Peer Feedback solution for the project collaboration. The latest release of enlighten software is designed to provide the real-time feedback to the organisation and its employees. The programme helps the organisation to achieve their intended outcome with relevant feedback to employees for course-correct. The new programme will assist the company to increase the customer base by providing easiest solution for employee engagement and feedback

Competitive Analysis

Global employee engagement & feedback software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of employee engagement & feedback software market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global employee engagement & feedback software market are Humu, Inc., EightSpokes, Inc., 15Five, Culture Amp Pty Ltd, TINYpulse, Weekdone, Impraise, Achievers Solutions Inc., Reflektive, Bam Creative, Saba Software., Hppy, Teambit, SurveySparrow Inc., Bitrix, Inc., People Gauge, Quantum Workplace., Gensuite, Officevibe, Transcend Information, Inc., tapmyback, VibeCatch Oy, Qualtrics, KaiNexus and WORLDAPP inc among others.

The Employee Engagement & Feedback Software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Employee Engagement & Feedback Software market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Employee Engagement & Feedback Software market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Employee Engagement & Feedback Software market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Employee Engagement & Feedback Software. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

