Employee Benefits in Hungary Report- Analysis of the Key Government-Sponsored Employee Benefits, Along With Private Benefits

The Hungarian social security system is based on the fundamental principle of solidarity, and both employers and employees contribute. Self-employed persons also make full contributions and are entitled to receive benefits under the system. In addition to the social security benefits, a number of benefits such as a supplementary pension, healthcare benefit, unemployment benefit, disability, and death benefits are provided by private employers in Hungary.

The report provides in-depth industry analysis, information and insights of the employee benefits in Hungary, including: overview of the state and compulsory benefits in Hungary, detailed information about the private benefits in Hungary, insights on various central institutions responsible for the administration of the different branches of social security and the regulatory framework of the employee benefits in Hungary.

