Emotion Recognition and Sentiment Analysis Software Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, top Vendors and Forecast To 2027

Emotion detection and recognition is a technology that reads the human facial emotions by using advanced image processing. An emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software can seize human micro-expressions. The software is beneficial primarily for security purposes. Emotion recognition and sentiment analysis technologies have been able to capture a wide range of body languages that remain unnoticed even by humans themselves. Companies have been working on combining refined algorithms with promising image processing techniques that have been developed in the recent years.

Growing availability of cognitive services, increasing focus on improvement in the country’s competitive intelligence, expanding surveillance sector, and rising number of applications of the software in numerous industry verticals are driving the emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software market. Other factors such as increasing trend of using the wearable and Internet of things (IoT) technology are also promoting growth of the market.

The “Global Emotion Recognition and Sentiment Analysis Software Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software market with detailed market segmentation by component, end user. The global emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software market.

The global emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software market is segmented on the basis of component, end user. On the basis of component, market is segmented as software, solution. On the basis of end user, market is segmented as commercial, industrial, government, others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software market organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software market.

The report also includes the profiles of key emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Affectiva, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Realeyes, Inc.

nViso S.A.

Sightcorp

Sentiance

Tobii AB.

Kairos AR, Inc.

Noldus Information Technology

Amazon

