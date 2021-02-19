Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Emotion Detection and Recognition industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Emotion Detection and Recognition Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global emotion detection and recognition market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 41.93% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to increasing demand for wearable devices and increasing penetration of Internet of Things. The need for technological advancement to standardize emotion detection and recognition by various industries is driving the market forward.

Emotion detection and recognition is a software technique which identify human emotions and behavioral patterns with the help of image processing techniques. This technique helps to analyze various emotions like anger, fear, joy, sadness, and it also analyses the gesture and posture of the body. Nowadays the software technology is mostly used by all industries like defense, retail, healthcare, security agencies, and entertainment. There are various approaches to detect emotion like knowledge-based techniques, statistical methods and hybrid approaches.

Market Drivers:

Strapping needs to understand the consumers behavior, drives the market growth

Growth in the wearable technology market, is driving the market forward

Increase in the applications in various industries across all the sectors, fosters the growth of the market

Upgradation and advancement in enabling technology and robust data repository, drives the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High probability of misinterpretation while analyzing the emotions, which hampers the market growth

Lots of cost involved in developing application and maintaining technology, which hinders the growth of market

Due to lack of sound knowledge of technology and expertise, various organization find it difficult to optimally utilize it, which restricts the market growth

Segmentation: Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market

By Software Tool

Facial Expression & Emotion Recognition

Gesture & Posture Recognition

Bio-Sensing Software Tools and Apps

Speech & Voice Recognition

By Technology

Feature Extraction & 3D Modelling

Bio-Sensors Technology

Pattern Recognition

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Others

By Service

Storage & Maintenance

Consulting & Integration

By Application Area

Medical Emergency & Healthcare

Marketing & Advertisement

Law Enforcement, Surveillance, and Monitoring

Entertainment & Consumer Electronics

Robotics & E-Learning

Others

By End User

Enterprises

Defense & Security Agencies

Commercial

Industrial

Personal Users

Government

Retail

Entertainment

Transportation

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, Voxpopme and Affectiva collaborated to improve their emotion recognition software. Affectiva emotion AI will be combined with the Voxpopme platform to enhance the overall experience by analyzing the emotions. The partnership will enable to perform the accurate research on the consumer behavior.

In November 2016, Noldus launched improved software that tracks the animal behaviors in an efficient way and yields the better output data. The launch will improve the offering of the company which will expand the market share of the company.

Competitive Analysis

Global emotion detection and recognition market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer emotion detection and recognition market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global emotion detection and recognition market are Affectiva, Beyond Verbal, Crowd Emotion Limited., Emotient, Inc., Eyeris, Kairos Ar Inc., Noldus Information Technology, NVISO SA., Realeyes, Sentiance, Sightcorp, SkyBiometry, Tobii AB, Mad Street Den Inc., AdMobilize, Emotion Research Lab, Quantic Dream, Emotibot Technologies Limited, iMotions, Vokaturi B.V. The Netherlands, knexus Research Corp., Kneron, EMOJ Graphic Identity among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Emotion Detection and Recognition market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Emotion Detection and Recognition market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Emotion Detection and Recognition market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Emotion Detection and Recognition market.

