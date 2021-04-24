Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Key Country Analysis: NEC Global, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Apple, Gesturetek, Noldus Technology, Google, Tobii

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market by Component (Solutions [Facial Expression Recognition, Speech & Voice Recognition], Services), Technology, Application Area, End User, Vertical, Region – Global Forecast to 2026

In the post COVID-19 scenario, the global emotion detection and recognition market size is projected to grow from USD 19.5 billion in 2020 to USD 37.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Major vendors offering emotion detection and recognition solutions include:

NEC Global (Japan),

IBM (US),

Intel (US),

Microsoft (US),

Apple (US),

Gesturetek (Canada),

Noldus Technology (Netherlands),

Google (US),

Tobii (Sweden),

Cognitec Systems (Germany),

Cipia Vision Ltd (Formerly Eyesight Technologies) (Israel),

iMotions (Denmark),

Numenta (US),

Elliptic Labs (Norway),

Kairos (US),

PointGrab (US),

Affectiva (US),

nViso (Switzerland),

Beyond Verbal (Israel),

Sightcorp (Holland),

Crowd Emotion (UK),

Eyeris (US),

Sentiance (Belgium),

Sony Depthsense (Belgium),

Ayonix (Japan), and Pyreos (UK).

Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global emotion detection and recognition market during the forecast period. APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, Japan, and Australia, which are expected to register high growth rates in the emotion detection and recognition market.

End users, such as industrial, commercial, and enterprises are expected to adopt emotion detection and recognition solutions at the highest rate in the region. Companies operating in APAC would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-motivated policies of the governments, as well as from the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a significant impact on the business community.

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 53%, Tier 2 – 29%, and Tier 3 – 18%

: Tier 1 – 53%, Tier 2 – 29%, and Tier 3 – 18% By Designation : C-level – 39%, D-level – 27%, and Others – 34%

: C-level – 39%, D-level – 27%, and Others – 34% By Region: North America – 41%, Europe – 27%, Asia Pacific – 23%, MEA – 6%, Latin America -3%

