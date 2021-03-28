Emotion Detection and Recognition Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023
In a software program, emotion recognition provides advanced image processing and allows a program to “read” the emotions of a human face. This procedure involves recognition of a person’s emotional state such as anger, sadness, fear, joy, disgust, surprise, trust, and others. Key players focus on combining image processing techniques with sophisticated algorithms to understand more about a person’s feeling with the help of facial images or videos.
Rapid growth in Internet of Things technology, rise in popularity of wearable technology, and high smartphone penetration worldwide drive the global emotion recognition and detection market. However, high cost of application, numerous functional requirements, misinterpretation in analysis of emotions restricts the emotion recognition and detection market growth. Moreover, adoption of cloud-based technology presents a major opportunity for market expansion.
The global emotion detection and recognition market is segmented on the basis of software tool, application, technology, end user, and region. Based on software tool, it is divided into facial expression & emotion recognition, gesture & posture recognition, and voice recognition. Based on application, the emotion recognition and detection industry is classified into law enforcement, surveillance, & monitoring; entertainment & consumer electronics; marketing & advertising; and others (e-learning and video games). The technology segment includes pattern recognition network, machine learning, natural language processing, and others (bio-sensors technology). The end users covered in this report are commercial, industrial, defense, others (government, retail, entertainment, and transportation). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31097
Key players operating in the emotion recognition and detection market are Affectiva, Beyond Verbal, Noldus Information Technology, Sentiance, Sightcorp, Realeyes, CrowdEmotion, Kairos AR, Inc., nViso SA., and SkyBiometry.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study comprises analytical depiction of the global emotion detection and recognition market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY SOFTWARE TOOL
Facial Expression & Emotion Recognition
Gesture & Posture Recognition
Voice Recognition
BY APPLICATION
Law Enforcement, Surveillance, & Monitoring
Entertainment & Consumer Electronics
Marketing & Advertising
Others (e-Learning and Video Games)
BY TECHNOLOGY
Pattern Recognition Network
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
Others (Bio-sensors Technology)
BY END USER
Commercial
Industrial
Defense
Others (Government, Retail, Entertainment, and Transportation)
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31097
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED
Affectiva
Beyond Verbal
Noldus Information Technology
Sentiance
Sightcorp
Realeyes
CrowdEmotion
Kairos AR, Inc.
nViso SA.
SkyBiometry