Emotion Analytics Market Overview and Scope Forecast 2021 to 2026 | IBM Corporation, RealEyes OU, Affectiva Inc., Clarifai Inc., Sensum Co., Beyond Verbal

The Emotion Analytics Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Emotion Analytics market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Emotion Analytics market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Emotion Analytics market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Emotion Analytics industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The market for Emotion Analytics is expected to register a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Emotion Analytics Market: IBM Corporation, RealEyes OU, Affectiva Inc., Clarifai Inc., Sensum Co., Beyond Verbal, Noldus Information Technology (NIT), Sentiance NV, Lexalytics Inc, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Gorilla Technology Group, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593064/emotion-analytics-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=56

Key Market Trends

to Hold a Significant Share in Emotion Analytics Market

– The global demand for voice-based solutions is increasing significantly. With the advent of smartphones connected to speakers and home devices, the penetration of voice and speech analytics is growing significantly. For example, according to Google, 20% of all the searches are on voice. Over 65% of Amazon Echo or Google Homeowners do not wish to go back to keyboard input.

– Additionally, the demand for devices that take voice input is increasing significantly. For instance, in 2019, the smart speaker revenue stood at USD 11.9 billion, worldwide, and it is expected to reach USD 35.5 billion by 2025. With such growing adoption, enterprises in the market are innovating the solutions to better capture the user input, thus enhancing the consumer experience. For instance, Amazon, one of the global giants in e-commerce space, is increasingly focusing on developing AI-based emotion analytics capabilities in its smart speakers.

North America Region is Expected to Drive the Market Demand

– North America region is expected to hold a prominent share of the market due to the presence of countries like the US and Canada, which are home to one of the largest retail markets, R&D investments, demand for IoT, smart wearables, ad spending. Marketers in the region are amongst the global leaders in adopting technologies that enable gaining consumer insights.

– Consequently, the growing advertisement expenditure is expected to further influence the adoption of emotion analytics technology. More marketers are likely to incorporate technologies that enable them to gain insights and make data-driven decisions. According to Zenith, the global ad expenditure in 2019 stood at USD 640 billion, and among the modes, internet display held the major market share. Owing to this, marketers are expected to incorporate emotion analytics solutions to gain consumer insights

Recent developments in the market are –

– June 2019- Realeyes OU showcased its new emotion AI technology that uses webcams to capture the emotional engagement and attention of viewers worldwide. The platform offers a dashboard feature that helps marketers to gain insights about the viewers in 3 hours.

– April 2019 – Affectiva Inc. announced that it had closed USD 26 million funding to enhance its emotion and object detection AI for monitoring the vehicle passenger. The funding round was let by Aptiv, an automotive supplier. The company aims to deploy the solution into a car safety system to recognize the state of the driver’s emotions.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Emotion Analytics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593064/emotion-analytics-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Emotion Analytics Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Emotion Analytics market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Best wishes,

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)

MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market insights reports provide global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.