Emma Watson gives clear details about her crush on Tom Felton

The special program for the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter saga, Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, which brought together directors and major actors, will air on January 1, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. on Salto. Nevertheless, we were able to see a foretaste through this trailer, the resources invested in which appear considerable.

A real family reunion, in the background of the making-of it will be about returning to the outstanding moments of the shooting of the films with lots of crisp details.

It pays homage to all those whose lives have been touched by this cultural phenomenon, to the talented actors and crew who put their heart and soul into this extraordinary film series, to the passionate fans who continue to bring the film to life Magic world 20 years later. Tom Ascheim, CEO of Warner Bros. “Jason Kilar, CEO of Warner, teased.

A crush with Felton

But before the fair, a preview allowed one to learn more about the salt of the show. In particular, we learned that Emma Watson, who plays the famous Hermione Granger, is happily left to the secret. During the epic that the young actors went through to participate in the making of various films, Emma Watson fell in love with Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy).

During the preview, Watson recalls the moment she fell in love with it: One day, in the middle of a tutoring session on set, the actors had to paint what “God could look like” for them. For example, Felton drew a “girl with a hat upside down on a skateboard”, which made young Watson throb when he fell head over heels in love with him.

I went into the room where we had support classes. The assignment that was given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with an upside-down hat on a skateboard. And I don’t know how to put it – I fell in love with him. “

Emma Watson bravely explains that at the time she “came in front of the set every day and looked for her number on the call slip,” number 7, she recalls. Love at first sight that won’t be returned in the end, as her senior Tom Felton, then 12 years old, 2 years older, thought Emma Watson was more her little sister than her crush. At this age, the age difference is not forgiving.

Realizing that Watson had a crush on him, he took on a more protective stance towards her that later turned into a real friendship. We know the two players are still very close today.

The difficulty of managing your fame

But Emma Watson revealed one more piece of information during this preview. Those of the more delicate moments in her life that she spent in doubt, feeling alone. At a very complicated phase in her life, she reports that she had thought about stowing her magic robe in the closet and wanting to leave the franchise. It was during the filming of Opus 5: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

I think I was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt like you had reached a tipping point where you thought, ‘This is for now,’ “said Watson.

“It was around the time of the Order of the Phoenix when it got ‘hot’ for all of us.”

The step she will not take, as she reports that thanks to the support of her fans, she was able to overcome this ordeal of loneliness and thus continue her role as Hermione Granger. Rupert Grint, in the shoes of Ron Weasley, also knows similar moments.

I also had feelings similar to Emma and was thinking about what my life would be like when I ended my life (…), we never really talked about it. I guess we went through things at our own pace, we were in the moment at the time. It didn’t really cross our minds that we probably all had similar feelings, ”said Grint.

We know that fame can be very poorly managed by some actors, especially when they are in the spotlight very young, and this throughout their youth, build-up time. Take Britney Spears, for example, years ago.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts will appear on January 1, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. on Salto.