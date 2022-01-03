Emma Watson at the center of this ridiculous mistake

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts has been available since yesterday on Salto and is a real nostalgic declaration of love for the famous film saga based on the novels by JK Rowling.

An easily avoidable mistake

The Harry Potter film saga, which began in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is undoubtedly one of the biggest licenses on the big screen. It is understandable, therefore, that Warner sought to pay tribute to the saga with a meeting of the cast on HBO Max entitled Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts.

Long awaited by the Potterheads, this meeting nevertheless suffered controversy as the novel’s author, JK Rowling, was announced in full turmoil after allegations of transphobia. Finally, the author is present in Return to Hogwarts, but in a different form …

This particular episode is obviously meant to stir fan nostalgia and is quite successful. This Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts is particularly moving, reminding us every moment of how this cinematic (and literary) saga is cross-generational and timeless.

However, one ridiculous mistake has crept into Harry Potter, to say the least: Returning to Hogwarts. While Emma Watson talks about her childhood and her passion for the literary saga of JK Rowling, the director uses photos of a young girl with Mickey Mouse ears. Unfortunately, it’s not about Emma Watson at all, but about another actress who is missing from the cast of Harry Potter: Emma Roberts, one of the stars of American Horror Story.

While Emma Watson has many fans around the world, it was one of them who discovered the flaw.

BOY HELP ME, IT’S LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS, NOT EMMA WATSON

A somewhat ridiculous mistake, that’s true. However, we are amazed to find how much Emma Roberts looked like Emma Watson when she was little. There is no doubt that Emma Roberts will be delighted to learn that she appears in the documentary Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts.

Either way, this special reunion is effectively starting a particularly rich year for JK Rowling fans. Indeed, we remember that in April Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be released, the trailer for which was recently revealed. The video game Hogwarts Legacy is also planned, the release date is still unknown. French fans can finally read Blood Trouble, the fifth volume of the police saga Les aventures de Cormoran Stike, which was published in England in 2020.