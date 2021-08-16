Emma Stone won’t sue Disney – and will even do the sequel to “Cruella”

Emma Stone won’t sue Disney – and will even do the sequel to “Cruella”

Contrary to the rumors, Stone agreed to further develop the iconic character.

Emma Stone stars in “Cruella”.

Contrary to the hypothesis, Emma Stone will not sue Disney for a possible breach of contract by changing the debut of “Cruella”, which was streamed in theaters at the same time – as was the case with Scarlett Johansson and from the film ” Black Widow ”.

“Deadline” states that, on the contrary, the agreement has been made that guarantees that Emma Stone will play the same iconic character in the sequel to “Cruella”. Hopefully director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara will again be responsible for the film, although this has yet to be officially confirmed.

“Cruella,” which premiered in late May, tells the origins of the Disney villain (and anti-heroine) from the moment she was orphaned to her rivalry in the fashion world with a relentless baroness. Read NiT’s interview with director Craig Gillespie.

