“Emma.”: Anya Taylor-Joy film premieres in Portugal directly on television

If everything had gone smoothly, we would have probably seen “Emma”. (at least with a period in the title) in a cinema for some time. But 2020 was known to be the year in which everything we used to be turned upside down.

“Emma.” is the latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic of the same name – but without a point. The film was released in the US in February and it was predictable that it would have arrived here by now. The pandemic has postponed the premiere and is now happening exclusively not in cinemas, but on TVCine Top. This Saturday, January 16, at 9:30 p.m.

The film is also another opportunity to get to know the great actress of 2020, Anya Taylor-Joy, largely because of the surprising success on Netflix, the miniseries “Gambito de Dama”, in which we saw her playfully and gives chess one whole new dimension on the screen.

This is one of those times the movie was going right at the time of casting. With her big and expressive eyes and the subtlety with which she transmits with little different expressions, Anya Taylor-Joy has here one of those roles that she must have been a pleasure before she even entertained the audience.

Emma, ​​the protagonist, is described as “beautiful, rich and intelligent”. But we can add something pampered and boring, which makes it fun to manipulate and swap out the romantic relationships around you. The character has something naive and fascinating at the same time. We’ll get used to her doing the wrong thing right from the start (at the same time we’re trying to defend her).

Emma enjoys building and nurturing relationships in a story set in an opulent world that engages in gigs typical of 19th century England. All of this, of course, is done with little care given the consequences that will always be inevitable.

There is humor and provocation.

“Pride and Prejudice”, “Sensitivity and Good Sense” and “Mansfeld Park” are works that were created within a few years between 1811 and 1814 and which continue to deserve new versions on screen more than 200 years later. “Emma” was published soon after, in 1815, and is one of the last great creations of this child prodigy, Jane Austen.

Their stories were invariably passed on under aristocratic romances, wealthy people with many concerns about the image, honor, and wealth of the public. While it is a finite universe, it is important not to devalue what happened a little over 200 years ago.

In a world that was then exclusively male dominated, the world of prestigious literature, Jane Austen did not become a writer in her own name. He became an influential figure, a forerunner who distinguished himself among his contemporaries and explored the limits of the British novel of the time. Austen died in 1817 at the age of 41. It is believed that Addison’s disease was the cause. Between the ages of 20 and 40, he created a legacy in writing that still captivates readers (and viewers).

In particular, “Emma” has already given way to plays, a BBC telefilm from 1948, a miniseries (from 2009) and a number of other films that were more or less anchored in the original work of your story.

The film marks the first feature film by Wilde’s Autumn, a well-known photographer in the world of rock, author of album covers for people like Fiona Apple, Elliot Smith, The White Stripes or Beck, of whom she also made several music videos.

Your most visible influences here, however, may have come less from the rock universe than from a particular cinematic pop. At certain moments he seems to blink a little at Wes Anderson. Not with the same taste and original touch, of course, but the director uses the backdrops, mansions and dresses of this England of other times to entertain himself between colors and good humor.

This is undoubtedly a story of relationships that have been made and broken. But it’s mostly a story of someone who grows up and in the meantime has fun feeding novels in the world around them. It’s an eccentric subtlety that we can admire. And we can count on Anya Taylor-Joy when it comes to liking a protagonist who is so selfish and has everything that we don’t like her.

In the cast of “Emma”. There are also names like Gemma Whelan, Letty Thomas or Miranda Hart. One of the highlights, however, has to be Bill Nighy, who plays Emma’s father here. It’s one of those times that Bill Nighy becomes more like himself every time we see him. And yet it always retains a special dose of humor.

We won’t meet “Emma” in the cinema. But the opening moment couldn’t be more appropriate after the country entered a new phase of detention. There is nothing like fleeing for a moment for another century in another country to deal with problems and doubts much more mundane than those of the time we live in.

You can check out the trailer for “Emma”. Also, take the opportunity to read NiT’s article on the current actress whose career exploded in 2020.