Emilia Clarke is said to be behind Jason Moma’s divorce

Emilia Clarke, couple breaker? Some fans of American actor Jason Momoa accuse him of breaking off his relationship with Lisa Bonet. What’s more, the two Game of Thrones stars would even be in a relationship, according to some. Really ?

Something fishy?

Two days ago we told you about the split between Jason Moma and actress Lisa Bonet after more than four years of marriage. A break that reacted in the networks, some not failing to place some well-felt punchlines and with a touch of irony.

But with good cliche people, this story could hide a relationship, and what’s more, the latter would be the cause of this split between the Aquaman star and the American actress, revealed in the 80’s TV series The CosbyShow. But with whom?

Clichés that sow doubts

So, this ink-flowing relationship would have happened between Jason Moma and Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys Targaryen, mother of dragons, Chainbreaker, etc. on the HBO series Game of Thrones. The two comedians are known to have acted together in season one, when young Daenerys finds herself in exile on Essos, trying to rebuild an army through a forced marriage to Dothraki leader Khal Drogo (Jason So Momoa). .

We knew the two actors were very close, having met on the set of the Dark Fantasy series. Since then they have had a sincere friendship. But Momoa’s split from Zoé Kravitz’s mother has revived several shots, some of which were posted to Instagram from last August to mark David Benioff’s birthday party. “Moon of my days you are beautiful love you forever Emilia Clarke,” read one of them, with the 35-year-old actress posing on her protector’s knees.

Destroyer of chains and torque?

A proximity that has fueled the hostility of netizens, some do not hesitate to call Clarke a “couple breaker”, while others, on the contrary, are delighted with this hypothetical approach and want their relationship to be formalized. For their part, several sites dedicated to fans of the HBO series are trying to calm netizens’ enthusiasm by asking them to respect the actors’ privacy.

For her part, Emilia Clarke previously told the Times that she has doubts about celebrity relationships: “I’ve dated actors before but that hasn’t been the case lately. I haven’t given it up entirely, but I think relationships between actors are rare and you have to have a lot of trust.” As for Moma, he revealed in 2019 that he would visit Emilia Clarke on each of his trips to the UK.

No real information is currently available. The two actors will star respectively in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which hits theaters in France on December 14, 2022, and Secret Invasion, a highly anticipated Disney+ series for Marvel fans.