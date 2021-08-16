EMI Shielding Market Share, Size, Demand, Key Players, Industry Scope and Driving Factors by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “EMI Shielding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global EMI shielding market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding prohibits microwave and radio wave radiations from damaging electronic equipment, systems and devices used in critical applications. EMI can arise naturally from the sun or be artificial, which is more intrusive with a more significant effect on electronic equipment. EMI shielding uses magnetic or conductive materials to hinder the electromagnetic field and reduce oxidation and corrosion. As a result, it finds extensive application across the defense, healthcare, automotive and aerospace industries.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The inflating sales of consumer electronics and the large-scale adoption of 4G long-term evolution (LTE) cellular infrastructure are majorly fueling the global EMI shielding market growth. A significant increase in investments by private and public enterprises in the consumer electronics industry is further driving the market growth. Moreover, the implementation of stringent electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) regulations is propelling the market growth. Other than this, widespread industrialization, the escalating demand for smartphones, and the increasing use of EMI shielding in infotainment and global positioning system (GPS) navigation systems are creating a positive outlook for the market.

EMI Shielding Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the EMI shielding market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

3M Company

Parker Chomerics (Parker Hannifin Corporation)

Dow Inc.

ETS-Lindgren (ESCO Technologies Holding Inc)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kitagawa Industries (Nitto Kogyo Corporation)

Schaffner Holding AG

Tech-Etch Inc.

Laird Technologies Inc. (Advent International)

Leader Tech Inc. (HEICO Corporation)

PPG Industries

RTP Company (Miller Waste Mills Inc.)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global EMI shielding market on the basis of material, shielding method, end-use industry and region.

Breakup by Material:

EMI Shielding Tapes and Laminates

Conductive Coatings and Paints

Metal Shielding

Conductive Polymers

EMI/EMC Filters

Others

Breakup by Shielding Method:

Radiation

Conduction

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Consumer Electronics Smartphones Tablets Television Others

Telecom and IT

Automotive

Healthcare

Defense and Aerospace

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

