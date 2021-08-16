EMI Shielding Market Share, Size, Demand, Key Players, Industry Scope and Driving Factors by 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “EMI Shielding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global EMI shielding market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding prohibits microwave and radio wave radiations from damaging electronic equipment, systems and devices used in critical applications. EMI can arise naturally from the sun or be artificial, which is more intrusive with a more significant effect on electronic equipment. EMI shielding uses magnetic or conductive materials to hinder the electromagnetic field and reduce oxidation and corrosion. As a result, it finds extensive application across the defense, healthcare, automotive and aerospace industries.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The inflating sales of consumer electronics and the large-scale adoption of 4G long-term evolution (LTE) cellular infrastructure are majorly fueling the global EMI shielding market growth. A significant increase in investments by private and public enterprises in the consumer electronics industry is further driving the market growth. Moreover, the implementation of stringent electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) regulations is propelling the market growth. Other than this, widespread industrialization, the escalating demand for smartphones, and the increasing use of EMI shielding in infotainment and global positioning system (GPS) navigation systems are creating a positive outlook for the market.
EMI Shielding Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the EMI shielding market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- 3M Company
- Parker Chomerics (Parker Hannifin Corporation)
- Dow Inc.
- ETS-Lindgren (ESCO Technologies Holding Inc)
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Kitagawa Industries (Nitto Kogyo Corporation)
- Schaffner Holding AG
- Tech-Etch Inc.
- Laird Technologies Inc. (Advent International)
- Leader Tech Inc. (HEICO Corporation)
- PPG Industries
- RTP Company (Miller Waste Mills Inc.)
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global EMI shielding market on the basis of material, shielding method, end-use industry and region.
Breakup by Material:
- EMI Shielding Tapes and Laminates
- Conductive Coatings and Paints
- Metal Shielding
- Conductive Polymers
- EMI/EMC Filters
- Others
Breakup by Shielding Method:
- Radiation
- Conduction
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Consumer Electronics
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- Television
- Others
- Telecom and IT
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Defense and Aerospace
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
