EMI Sheilding Market projecting a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period, 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Electromagnetic Interference Shielding Market has gained momentum in recent years with a CAGR of 5.78%, in value terms, over the forecast period 2020-2026, and is expected to reach USD 8,645.34 Million by 2026. The factors driving the industry are growing the telecommunications infrastructure worldwide, growing the usage of electronic devices in cars, and a huge increase in mobile wireless communications, which leads to the need to protect digital equipment from interference by unwanted radio frequencies.

There are two types of electromagnetic interference: interference with Narrowband EMI or RFI, and interference with Broadband EMI and RFI. Narrowband interference is generated from electronic system signals such as radios, TV stations, and cell phones. Broadband interference originates from unwanted radiation from sources such as power lines.

Players assist electronic engineers in complying with the specifications of EMI / RFI shielding for improved product flexibility and in protecting sensitive digital circuits from external EMI sources and containing system emissions.

Recent Development

Jan 2020, Sono-Tek Announces New Ultrasonic Coating System for EMI Shielding Market.

A modern ultrasonic coating device, the FlexiCoat EMI, specifically designed for EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) conformal spraying of shielding material onto semiconductor packages. FlexiCoat EMI is a specially designed and tested automatic XYZ coating device for spraying copper and silver-filled shielding materials with precise control of the coating characteristics and no overspray. For these EMI applications Sono-Tek has built a special ultrasonic nozzle configuration that offers a more concentrated spray area that significantly reduces overspray compared to all other spray types.

July 2019, Heraeus new EMI shielding tech boosts performance for new 5G mobile standards

Heraeus now offers a new complete solution for EMI shielding which consists of silver ink and printer. The frequencies of many components are so high in modern 5 G cell phones, that they affect and interact with each other. Classical shielding via metal housings is no longer feasible when dealing with that miniaturization needs. The new solution for Heraeus is now focused on a silver ink printer that ensures the clean and proper functioning of on-board high frequency chips and their ultra-fast data transmission.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By material, By method and By application industry. Key Players 3M Company, ESCHO Technologies, henkel, Schaffner, HEICO Company, Dupont, PPG Industries, Nolato Company, Parker Chromerics, Kitagawa Industries, Liard Plc, and other prominent players.

By Material

EMI Tapes & Laminates Conductive Coatings & Paints Metal Shielding Conductive Polymers EMI/EMC Filters

By Method

Radiation

Conduction

By Application

Automotive

Defense

Electronics

Telecommunications

Aerospace

Medical

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global EMI Shielding Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global EMI Shielding Market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global EMI Shielding Market based on material, method and application industry.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global EMI Shielding Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

