Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities: North America Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021

North America emerging technologies in smart cities market is expected to grow by 27.0% annually in the forecast period and reach $2,030.2 billion by 2030 owing to growing urbanization & government initiatives, fast development of smart cities, and emerging technological advancements.

Highlighted with 34 tables and 73 figures, this 151-page report “Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities: North America Market 2020-2030 by Technology (IoT, Cloud, AI, Big Data, 5G, Edge Computing), Deployment Mode, Application (Transportation, Utilities, Governance, Home & Building, Citizen Service) and Country” is based on a holistic research of the entire North America emerging technologies in smart cities market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America emerging technologies in smart cities market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Deployment Mode, Application, and Country.

Based on Technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Internet of Things (IoT)

– Satellite Network

– Cellular Network

– Radio Frequency Identification

– Near Field Communication

– Wi-Fi

Cloud Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

– Deep Machine Learning

– Artificial Neural Network

– Voice Recognition

– Pattern Recognition

– Natural Language Processing

– Context Aware Processing

– Other AI Technologies

Big Data Analytics

5G Technology

High Performance Computing

Edge Computing

Quantum Computing

Other Technologies

Based on Deployment Mode, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Cloud Based Deployment

– On Premises Deployment

Based on Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Smart Transportation

– Parking Management

– Ticketing & Travel Management

– Traffic Management

– Passenger Information Management System

– Freight Information System

– Other Smart Transportation Systems

Smart Utilities

– Energy management

– Advanced Metering Infrastructure

– Smart Grid

– Water Management

– Distribution Management

– Other Smart Utilities

Smart Governance

– E-Governance Solutions

– Smart Public Safety

– Law Enforcement

– City Planning

– Other Governance Services

Smart Home & Building

– Building Automation System

– Energy Management Systems

– Parking Management System

– Emergency Management System

– Other Smart Building Systems

Smart Citizen Service

– Smart Education

– Smart Healthcare

– Emergency Response System

– Video Surveillance System

– Assisted Living Solution

– Other Citizen Services

Smart Mobility

– Electric Vehicle Charging

– Tunnel Management

– Tolling Management

– Other Mobility Solutions

Other Applications

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Deployment Mode, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America emerging technologies in smart cities market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ABB Ltd.

Accenture Plc

Alphabet Inc.

AT&T

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson

Foxconn Electronics Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hitachi

Honeywell

Huawei Technologies

IBM Corporation

INTEL Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

