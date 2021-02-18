Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc.

Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities: Global Market 2020-2030 by Technology (IoT, Cloud, AI, Big Data, 5G, Edge Computing), Deployment Mode, Application (Transportation, Utilities, Governance, Home & Building, Citizen Service) and Region, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities market’ Report @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD466

Global emerging technologies in smart cities market will reach $6,580.8 billion by 2030, growing by 28.3% annually over 2020-2030 owing to growing urbanization & government initiatives, fast development of smart cities, and emerging technological advancements.

Highlighted with 93 tables and 109 figures, this 216-page report “Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities: Global Market 2020-2030 by Technology (IoT, Cloud, AI, Big Data, 5G, Edge Computing), Deployment Mode, Application (Transportation, Utilities, Governance, Home & Building, Citizen Service) and Region” is based on a holistic research of the entire global emerging technologies in smart cities market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global emerging technologies in smart cities market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Deployment Mode, Application, and Region.

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Internet of Things (IoT)

– Satellite Network

– Cellular Network

– Radio Frequency Identification

– Near Field Communication

– Wi-Fi

Cloud Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

– Deep Machine Learning

– Artificial Neural Network

– Voice Recognition

– Pattern Recognition

– Natural Language Processing

– Context Aware Processing

– Other AI Technologies

Big Data Analytics

5G Technology

High Performance Computing

Edge Computing

Quantum Computing

Other Technologies

Based on Deployment Mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Cloud Based Deployment

– On Premises Deployment

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Smart Transportation

– Parking Management

– Ticketing & Travel Management

– Traffic Management

– Passenger Information Management System

– Freight Information System

– Other Smart Transportation Systems

Smart Utilities

– Energy management

– Advanced Metering Infrastructure

– Smart Grid

– Water Management

– Distribution Management

– Other Smart Utilities

Smart Governance

– E-Governance Solutions

– Smart Public Safety

– Law Enforcement

– City Planning

– Other Governance Services

Smart Home & Building

– Building Automation System

– Energy Management Systems

– Parking Management System

– Emergency Management System

– Other Smart Building Systems

Smart Citizen Service

– Smart Education

– Smart Healthcare

– Emergency Response System

– Video Surveillance System

– Assisted Living Solution

– Other Citizen Services

Smart Mobility

– Electric Vehicle Charging

– Tunnel Management

– Tolling Management

– Other Mobility Solutions

Other Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each region and key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Deployment Mode, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ABB Ltd.

Accenture Plc

Alphabet Inc.

AT&T

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson

Foxconn Electronics Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hitachi

Honeywell

Huawei Technologies

IBM Corporation

INTEL Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Market.

Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Supply chain challenges.

Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

For more information or any query mail at sales@reportocean.com

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Market Restraints, and

Market Competition

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: 30% to 40% Discount)

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD466

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What will the Market growth rate?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the market opportunities and overview of the Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Market?

What are the Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Market?

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD466

Key Points Covered in Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market Report:

1 Introduction 11

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 11

1.1.1 Industry Definition 11

1.1.2 Research Scope 12

1.2 Research Methodology 15

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 15

1.2.2 Market Assumption 16

1.2.3 Secondary Data 16

1.2.4 Primary Data 16

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 18

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 19

1.2.7 Research Limitations 20

1.3 Executive Summary 21

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 24

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 24

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy 25

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 28

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 30

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 33

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 36

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 40

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology 45

3.1 Market Overview by Technology 45

3.2 Internet of Things (IoT) 47

3.3 Cloud Technology 49

3.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) 50

3.5 Big Data Analytics 52

3.6 5G Technology 53

3.7 High Performance Computing 56

3.8 Edge Computing 57

3.9 Quantum Computing 58

3.10 Other Technologies 59

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Deployment Mode 60

4.1 Market Overview by Deployment Mode 60

4.2 Cloud Based Deployment 62

4.3 On Premises Deployment 63

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 64

5.1 Market Overview by Application 64

5.2 Smart Transportation 66

5.2.1 Parking Management 68

5.2.2 Ticketing & Travel Management 69

5.2.3 Traffic Management 70

5.2.4 Passenger Information Management System 71

5.2.5 Freight Information System 72

5.2.6 Other Smart Transportation Systems 73

5.3 Smart Utilities 74

5.3.1 Energy management 76

5.3.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure 77

5.3.3 Smart Grid 78

5.3.4 Water Management 79

5.3.5 Distribution Management 80

5.3.6 Other Smart Utilities 81

5.4 Smart Governance 82

5.4.1 E-Governance Solutions 84

5.4.2 Smart Public Safety 85

5.4.3 Law Enforcement 86

5.4.4 City Planning 87

5.4.5 Other Governance Services 88

5.5 Smart Home & Building 89

5.5.1 Building Automation System 91

5.5.2 Energy Management Systems 92

5.5.3 Parking Management System 93

5.5.4 Emergency Management System 94

5.5.5 Other Smart Building Systems 95

5.6 Smart Citizen Service 96

5.6.1 Smart Education 98

5.6.2 Smart Healthcare 99

5.6.3 Emergency Response System 100

5.6.4 Video Surveillance System 101

5.6.5 Assisted Living Solution 102

5.6.6 Other Citizen Services 103

5.7 Smart Mobility 104

5.7.1 Electric Vehicle Charging 106

5.7.2 Tunnel Management 107

5.7.3 Tolling Management 108

5.7.4 Other Mobility Solutions 109

5.8 Other Applications 110

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 111

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030 111

6.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country 115

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market 115

6.2.2 U.S. 119

6.2.3 Canada 123

6.2.4 Mexico 125

6.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country 127

6.3.1 Overview of European Market 127

6.3.2 Germany 131

6.3.3 UK 133

6.3.4 France 135

6.3.5 Spain 137

6.3.6 Italy 139

6.3.7 Russia 141

6.3.8 Rest of European Market 143

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country 145

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 145

6.4.2 Japan 149

6.4.3 China 152

6.4.4 Australia 155

6.4.5 India 158

6.4.6 South Korea 160

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 162

6.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country 164

6.5.1 Argentina 167

6.5.2 Brazil 169

6.5.3 Chile 171

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market 173

6.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country 174

6.6.1 UAE 177

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia 179

6.6.3 South Africa 181

6.6.4 Other National Markets 183

7 Competitive Landscape 184

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors 184

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 187

7.3 Company Profiles 188

ABB Ltd. 188

Accenture Plc 190

Alphabet Inc. 191

AT&T 192

Cisco Systems Inc. 193

Ericsson 194

Foxconn Electronics Inc. 195

Fujitsu Ltd. 196

General Electric Company 197

Hitachi 198

Honeywell 199

Huawei Technologies 200

IBM Corporation 201

INTEL Corporation 202

LG Electronics Inc. 203

Microsoft Corp. 204

Oracle Corp. 205

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. 206

Schneider Electric SE 207

Siemens AG 208

Toshiba Corporation 209

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 210

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 210

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 213

Related Reports and Products 216

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD466

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/