Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc.

Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities: Global Market 2020-2030 by Technology (IoT, Cloud, AI, Big Data, 5G, Edge Computing), Deployment Mode, Application (Transportation, Utilities, Governance, Home & Building, Citizen Service) and Region,  Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global emerging technologies in smart cities market will reach $6,580.8 billion by 2030, growing by 28.3% annually over 2020-2030 owing to growing urbanization & government initiatives, fast development of smart cities, and emerging technological advancements.

Highlighted with 93 tables and 109 figures, this 216-page report “Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities: Global Market 2020-2030 by Technology (IoT, Cloud, AI, Big Data, 5G, Edge Computing), Deployment Mode, Application (Transportation, Utilities, Governance, Home & Building, Citizen Service) and Region” is based on a holistic research of the entire global emerging technologies in smart cities market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

–           Market Structure

–           Growth Drivers

–           Restraints and Challenges

–           Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

–           Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global emerging technologies in smart cities market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Deployment Mode, Application, and Region.

 

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Internet of Things (IoT)

–           Satellite Network

–           Cellular Network

–           Radio Frequency Identification

–           Near Field Communication

–           Wi-Fi

Cloud Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

–           Deep Machine Learning

–           Artificial Neural Network

–           Voice Recognition

–           Pattern Recognition

–           Natural Language Processing

–           Context Aware Processing

–           Other AI Technologies

Big Data Analytics

5G Technology

High Performance Computing

Edge Computing

Quantum Computing

Other Technologies

Based on Deployment Mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

–           Cloud Based Deployment

–           On Premises Deployment

 

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Smart Transportation

–           Parking Management

–           Ticketing & Travel Management

–           Traffic Management

–           Passenger Information Management System

–           Freight Information System

–           Other Smart Transportation Systems

Smart Utilities

–           Energy management

–           Advanced Metering Infrastructure

–           Smart Grid

–           Water Management

–           Distribution Management

–           Other Smart Utilities

Smart Governance

–           E-Governance Solutions

–           Smart Public Safety

–           Law Enforcement

–           City Planning

–           Other Governance Services

Smart Home & Building

–           Building Automation System

–           Energy Management Systems

–           Parking Management System

–           Emergency Management System

–           Other Smart Building Systems

Smart Citizen Service

–           Smart Education

–           Smart Healthcare

–           Emergency Response System

–           Video Surveillance System

–           Assisted Living Solution

–           Other Citizen Services

Smart Mobility

–           Electric Vehicle Charging

–           Tunnel Management

–           Tolling Management

–           Other Mobility Solutions

Other Applications

 

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

–           APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

–           Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

–           North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

–           South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

–           MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each region and key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Deployment Mode, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ABB Ltd.

Accenture Plc

Alphabet Inc.

AT&T

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson

Foxconn Electronics Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hitachi

Honeywell

Huawei Technologies

IBM Corporation

INTEL Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon
Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx
Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

 Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

  • Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.
  • Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Market.
  • Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.
  • Supply chain challenges.
  • Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

For more information or any query mail at sales@reportocean.com

 The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

  • Market Drivers
  • Market Trends
  • Market Challenges
  • Market Opportunities
  • Market Restraints, and
  • Market Competition

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

  • What will the Market growth rate?
  • What are the key factors driving the global Market?
  • Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?
  • What are the market opportunities and overview of the Market?
  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Market?
  • What are the Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Market?
  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Market?

Key Points Covered in Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market Report:

1 Introduction          11

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope       11

1.1.1 Industry Definition    11

1.1.2 Research Scope            12

1.2 Research Methodology 15

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology         15

1.2.2 Market Assumption   16

1.2.3 Secondary Data           16

1.2.4 Primary Data  16

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design  18

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation        19

1.2.7 Research Limitations            20

1.3 Executive Summary      21

2 Market Overview and Dynamics           24

2.1 Market Size and Forecast        24

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy   25

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market            28

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 30

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges    33

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends          36

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis            40

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology        45

3.1 Market Overview by Technology        45

3.2 Internet of Things (IoT)          47

3.3 Cloud Technology         49

3.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI)       50

3.5 Big Data Analytics         52

3.6 5G Technology   53

3.7 High Performance Computing           56

3.8 Edge Computing           57

3.9 Quantum Computing   58

3.10 Other Technologies    59

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Deployment Mode        60

4.1 Market Overview by Deployment Mode       60

4.2 Cloud Based Deployment        62

4.3 On Premises Deployment       63

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application         64

5.1 Market Overview by Application        64

5.2 Smart Transportation  66

5.2.1 Parking Management            68

5.2.2 Ticketing & Travel Management    69

5.2.3 Traffic Management  70

5.2.4 Passenger Information Management System      71

5.2.5 Freight Information System            72

5.2.6 Other Smart Transportation Systems       73

5.3 Smart Utilities   74

5.3.1 Energy management 76

5.3.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure            77

5.3.3 Smart Grid      78

5.3.4 Water Management  79

5.3.5 Distribution Management   80

5.3.6 Other Smart Utilities            81

5.4 Smart Governance        82

5.4.1 E-Governance Solutions       84

5.4.2 Smart Public Safety   85

5.4.3 Law Enforcement      86

5.4.4 City Planning  87

5.4.5 Other Governance Services  88

5.5 Smart Home & Building          89

5.5.1 Building Automation System          91

5.5.2 Energy Management Systems         92

5.5.3 Parking Management System         93

5.5.4 Emergency Management System   94

5.5.5 Other Smart Building Systems       95

5.6 Smart Citizen Service   96

5.6.1 Smart Education        98

5.6.2 Smart Healthcare      99

5.6.3 Emergency Response System          100

5.6.4 Video Surveillance System  101

5.6.5 Assisted Living Solution       102

5.6.6 Other Citizen Services          103

5.7 Smart Mobility  104

5.7.1 Electric Vehicle Charging      106

5.7.2 Tunnel Management 107

5.7.3 Tolling Management 108

5.7.4 Other Mobility Solutions     109

5.8 Other Applications        110

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region     111

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030     111

6.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country      115

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market           115

6.2.2 U.S.       119

6.2.3 Canada 123

6.2.4 Mexico 125

6.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country    127

6.3.1 Overview of European Market         127

6.3.2 Germany         131

6.3.3 UK         133

6.3.4 France  135

6.3.5 Spain     137

6.3.6 Italy      139

6.3.7 Russia   141

6.3.8 Rest of European Market     143

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country            145

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market     145

6.4.2 Japan    149

6.4.3 China    152

6.4.4 Australia          155

6.4.5 India     158

6.4.6 South Korea    160

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 162

6.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country      164

6.5.1 Argentina         167

6.5.2 Brazil    169

6.5.3 Chile     171

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market        173

6.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country            174

6.6.1 UAE       177

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia   179

6.6.3 South Africa    181

6.6.4 Other National Markets       183

7 Competitive Landscape   184

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors         184

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A          187

7.3 Company Profiles          188

ABB Ltd.        188

Accenture Plc           190

Alphabet Inc.            191

AT&T  192

Cisco Systems Inc.   193

Ericsson         194

Foxconn Electronics Inc.   195

Fujitsu Ltd.   196

General Electric Company 197

Hitachi           198

Honeywell     199

Huawei Technologies         200

IBM Corporation     201

INTEL Corporation 202

LG Electronics Inc.  203

Microsoft Corp.        204

Oracle Corp.  205

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.       206

Schneider Electric SE         207

Siemens AG  208

Toshiba Corporation           209

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management  210

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market     210

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)          213

Related Reports and Products      216

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

