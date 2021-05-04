Emergency Warning Lights Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis 2030

The global emergency warning lights market is expected to be valued around US$ 1.2 Bn in 2030. As the outbreak of coronavirus continues, there has been a downfall in production activity, impacting several related industries such as automotive, oil & gas, construction, and others, which has weakened demand for emergency warning lights. However, the market is expected to experience better growth during the recovery period, owing to the implementation of stringent regulations, thereby forcing businesses and public authorities to pay strict attention towards the installation of emergency warning lights.

The use of emergency warnings lights is restricted by law in many jurisdictions, and several norms are required to be followed by public-funded authorities as well as industries. For instance in Texas, lighting standards for highway maintenance or construction vehicles and service vehicles require to follow guidelines by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). This, in turn, is foreseen to unlock more growth avenues for the emergency warning lights market in the future.

COVID-19 Impact on Emergency Warning Lights Market

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the growth of the emergency warning lights market, mainly due to the closure of manufactories. It has substantially affected players in the market, as the pandemic has had a severe impact on the import of raw materials and export of finished goods. The effects of this crisis will be profound, and demand for emergency warning lights is set to decline in 2020. North America, which accounts for nearly one-third of global consumption, is currently the most affected region, and it is anticipated that, it will require a long period of time for recovery. This, in turn, will impact the supply-demand of emergency warning lights until the mid-term forecast.

The Analyst’s Viewpoint

“Demand for emergency warning lights is expected to be low in 2020, and remain so during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, sales of emergency warning lights are expected to increase in the mid-term forecast, with a positive growth rate from various end-use industries such as industrial and oil & gas, and due to rising number of emergency and law enforcement vehicles.”

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

