Emergency Warning Lights Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2030

The global emergency warning lights market will expand 1.4X in terms of value, and is foreseen to witness a steady growth rate of nearly 4% over the forecast period of 2020-2030. Emergency warning lights are lighting devices that provide visual signaling to people in hazardous situations, and are highly used by government authorities and various industries. However, the spread of COVID-19 is leading to considerable issues in the emergency warning lights market space, owing to restrictions imposed by governments related import and export. These challenges will have major ramifications on the global emergency warning lights market in the near term.

Sales of emergency warning lights are estimated to increase in the mid-term and long-term, as governments across the world are recognizing crime and safety as quality-of-life issues. As such, they are taking initiatives to tackle the underlying problems of communities by focusing on safety and law enforcement. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for security products, thereby supporting the expansion of the emergency warning lights market size.

Emergency Warning Lights Market Analysis by End User

The institutional segment in the emergency warning lights market is one of the most prominent segments, and is expected to account for 1/3 of the market share and reach a valuation of US$ 300 Mn by the end of 2020. Growth in industrial and construction activities is projected to fuel demand for emergency warning lights. Moreover, owing to regulations laid out by authorities for the installation of warning lights at industrial and construction sites are also expected to drive the growth of the market.

However, the government authorities segment is expected to lead the market, as governments are collaborating with citizens and local agencies, which is resulting in increased number of emergency response vehicles as well law enforcement vehicles. This is likely to boost the sales of emergency warning lights during the forecast period.

