Emergency Shutdown Systems Market 2021 Disclosing Latest Advancement – ABB Limited, Emerson Electric Company, General Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG

The global emergency shutdown systems market was valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.57 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 9.29% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The global emergency shutdown systems market was valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.57 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 9.29% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Emergency Shutdown Systems Market are ABB Limited, Emerson Electric Company, General Electric Co., Hima Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, Honeywell International Inc,, Omron Corporation, Proserv Ingenious Simplicity, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Wartsila Oyj Abp, Doedijns Group, Safoco Inc., Winn-Marion Companies, National Oilwell Varco Inc., Ruelco Inc., BWB Controls Inc., Bifold Group Ltd, Versa Products Company Inc., Halliburton Company, and others.

Industry News and Update:

– Apr 2020 – Emerson acquired leading hydroelectric turbine controls company, American Governor Company. The addition of American Governor Company builds on Emerson’s technology capabilities and expertise in the renewable and power industry.

– Nov 2019 – Yokogawa Electric Corporation announced the release of ProSafe-RS R4.05.00, which is an enhanced version of the ProSafe-RS safety instrumented system. The ProSafe-RS is a core product of the OpreX Control and Safety System family offered by the company.

Key Market Trends:

Oil and Gas is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Oil and gas is the largest sector for emergency shutdown systems globally. Recovering oil and gas prices and increasing upstream activity are expected to increase the demand for emergency shutdown systems, especially from offshore establishments. Demand for the ESD systems from upstream, midstream, and downstream (oil refineries) activities are taken into account under this segment.

– Regulations like the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) which enforces safety and environmental protection regulations for offshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States are prevalent across other regions like Europe as well (Europe 4 and 5 standards).To minimize the risk of a major incident, pressure and temperature of the line are closely monitored and that is where the ESD system comes into play.

– With new refinery projects anticipated across regions like India, which is expected to commission the largest green refinery in the world, the demand for the ESD systems is expected to increase over the forecast period. New upcoming oil and gas refinery projects to be commissioned between the timeframe of 2017-2023 across Norway, Denmark, Uzbekistan, Kuwait among others can be potential customers for the ESD systems.

– With the US Department of the Interior planning to allow the offshore exploratory drilling in about 90% of the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) acreage, under the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program (National OCS Program) planned for 2019-2024, the oil and gas sector in the region is also anticipated to offer new opportunities to the market.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

