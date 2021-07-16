Emergency Phone Charger Market Size, Share, Trends and Opportunities by 2030

An emergency phone charger is a power store house that helps in charging the smartphones in the absence of an AC power supply. These chargers are widely used while outdoors.

The emergency phone charger is even known as “Power Bank” which helps to keep our phone charged all the time especially when the user needs it the most. Even with the swift advancement in technologies, the smartphones and tablets still have a limited power capacity. Many numbers of applications are run at a single point of time leading to the consumption of battery at a faster rate. This is expected to drive the way for the demand for emergency phone chargers. The rise in customer disposable income e-urbanization, and increase in mobile phone penetration in the market are some of the factors that drive the emergency phone charger market growth.

Key players operating in the emergency phone charger market include Anker Innovations, Sony Europe B.V., Accutronics Ltd., RizkNational Industries LLC., Chengdu Khons Technology Co. Ltd., Omnicharge Inc., Platinet S.A., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Lzen Electronics, ARB accessories Pvt. Ltd., and Belkin International Inc. These players adopt collaboration, partnership, and agreement as their key developmental strategies to increase revenue of the emergency phone charger industry and develop new products for enhancing product portfolio.

The emergency phone charger market share is segmented on the basis of type, capacity range, energy source, battery type, distribution channel, applications and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into single solar plate, LED light, and voltage adjustable. By capacity range, it is categorized into Up to 3,000 mAh, 3,001 mAh-8,000 mAh, 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh, and above 20,000 mAh. By energy source, it is categorized into electric and solar. By battery type, it is divided into lithium-ion and lithium polymer. By distribution channel, it is categorized into e-commerce, brick, and mortar. By capacity range, it is categorized into mobile phones, digital cameras, mp3&mp4 device, automotive, laptop, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the global supply chain arrangements and also has shut down certain businesses due to losses by global lockdowns and strict travel restrictions. This COVID-19 pandemic has also negatively affected the emergency phone charger industry. The manufacturing units of the emergency phone charger were compelled to work with reduced manpower due to lockdowns and strict restrictions imposed by the governing bodies. This has drastically affected the growth of the emergency phone charger market.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the employees are compelled to work from home and students are forced to take online education which has led to increase in demand for mobile phones and this is anticipated to eventually lead to the growth of emergency phone charger industry.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The growth in demand for mobile phones in the past decade because of their extreme utility in various operations such as navigation, fund transactions, and video calling have led to rise in demand for emergency phone chargers in the market. These factors are expected to increase the emergency phone charger market size.

The low battery backup capacity of the high-end mobile phones hinders their usage for a longer period of time. Therefore, in order to enhance power backup for high-end mobile phones has led to the increase in demand for an emergency phone charger. This factor also account to increase the emergency phone charger market size.

The hike in consumption of media through mobile phones for watching movies, YouTube videos, and web series have led to the need for mobile phones which in turn has generated demand for the emergency phone chargers in the market.

The factor that hampers the growth of the emergency phone chargers is the development of technology that equips the mobile phones with high capacity batteries.

The Emergency Phone Charger Market Trends

Improved Living Standards and Demand for High-end Phone

The surge in the purchasing power of the consumers, high living standards and the fast growing economy are expected to impact the emergency phone charger market share positively. Therefore, the presence of these factors is projected to drive the growth of the market. Nowadays, the consumers are very much interested in purchasing high-end phones because of their great performance, high gaming experience, lag-free performance, and high camera quality. But these high-end phones come with low power capacity compelling the consumers to have another power backup facility. This has paved the way for the demand of emergency phone chargers in the market. Therefore, Emergency Phone Charger industry forecast is expected to grow significantly.

Diverse Application of Mobile Phones

The utility of the mobile phone has been tremendously increased nowadays. Therefore, Mobile phone application dominates the emergency phone charger market share. Some of the utilities include calling for long hours, surge in media consumption, browsing on social media apps, shopping, ordering food and banking transactions. All these activities consume a lot of power. Ultimately, this is expected to lead to the demand for emergency phone chargers in the markets. Therefore, Emergency Phone Charger industry forecast is expected to grow significantly

