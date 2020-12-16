Emergency Medical Equipment Market Comprehensive Analysis 2020, Global Demand, Market Size & Share, Outsourcing Approaches, revenues, Region-wise Outlook, Top 10 Leading Profiles, and Forecast by 2027

According to The Global Emergency Medical Equipment Market Report, by Product Type (Diagnostic Medical Equipment, Emergency Resuscitation Equipment, Personal Protective Equipment, Patient Handling Equipment, Other Equipment), by Application (Cardiac Care, Cancer Care, Respiratory Care, Trauma, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), published by Coherent Market insights, the global emergency medical equipment market was valued at US$ 17.8 billion in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Increasing number of government Emergency Medical Service (EMS) programs is expected to boost growth of the global emergency medical equipment market. For instance, programs such as Emergency Medical Services for Children, the Office of EMS, and the Division of Injury Response coordinate their efforts for emergency services through regular communications, collaboration, and planning on numerous projects. Moreover, increasing investment natural disaster management is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in 2017, the U.S. Congress approved a two-year budget that included US$ 130 billion for disaster management. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is the primary federal agency for funding assistance after a disaster in the U.S.

Emergency Medical Equipment Market, by Product Type (Diagnostic Medical Equipment, Emergency Resuscitation Equipment, Personal Protective Equipment, Patient Handling Equipment, Other Equipment), by Application (Cardiac Care, Cancer Care, Respiratory Care, Trauma, and Others) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

Among product type, emergency resuscitation equipment segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the global emergency medical equipment market over the forecast period, owing to high usage of respiratory devices in emergency care.

Among applications, the cardiac care segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the market over the forecast period. This is attributed to high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) worldwide. For instance, according to American Heart Association 2015 report, around 84 million people in this U.S. suffer from some form of CVD, which leads to around 2,200 deaths a day in the country.

Major players in the market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2018, Royal Philips acquired Remote Diagnostic Technologies (RDT), a UK-based provider of advanced solutions for the pre-hospital market providing monitoring, cardiac therapy, and data management.

Major players in the market are also focused on adopting collaboration and partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in July 2017, Tactical Medical Solutions and the American Red Cross entered into a brand licensing partnership for the SOF Tactical Tourniquet Wide.

Key Takeaways

The global emergency medical equipment market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

Increasing government funding for emergency medical services is to augment growth of the global emergency medical equipment market

Increasing demand for medical emergency equipment is also expected to aid in growth of the market

Major players operating in the global emergency medical equipment market include, 3M, Abbott, Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Medical, BD, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Henry Schein, Johnson & Johnson, Philips Healthcare, Smith & Nephew, and Stryker Corporation

